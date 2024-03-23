Endangered dolphins halt sailing event in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Endangered dolphins halt sailing event in New Zealand

By Press Association
France SailGP Team helmed by Quentin Delapierre and Jason Saunders (SailGP/AP)
France SailGP Team helmed by Quentin Delapierre and Jason Saunders (SailGP/AP)

The presence of an endangered species of dolphins on the race course has prevented sailing on the first day of the New Zealand leg of an international competition.

The SailGP race venue on Lyttelton Harbour near Christchurch on the South Island is home to around 1,000 of the remaining 10,000 Hector’s dolphins, which are native to New Zealand.

Under the conditions of the two-day event, racing cannot take place while dolphins are on or near the course.

Observers have been assigned to spot dolphins and warn organisers if they stray too close to the race area.

The SailGP website said: “Race Day 1 cancelled due to prolonged mammal activity on racecourse for duration of scheduled race window.”

SailGP teams
The harbour is home to rare dolphins (SailGP/AP)

On Saturday, there were dolphins near the start line of the course throughout the period in which racing was due to take place.

The 10 competing teams waited on the course for around 90 minutes before organisers determined there was not enough time left in the day for even one race to be completed.

Three fleet races were scheduled Saturday and two more are scheduled on Sunday before the top three teams compete in the final to decide the event champion.

In a further brief statement on the event website, organisers said: “SailGP is committed to minimising risk to the marine environment and has comprehensive protocols developed in conjunction with local authorities and experts to avoid contact with wildlife.”

Sunday’s racing is expected to go ahead as scheduled, dolphins permitting.

New Zealand SailGP Sailing
Many accepted the decision (SailGP via AP)

Lyttelton became the venue for the New Zealand leg of the series after Auckland indicated it would not be able to host the event. SailGP chief executive, New Zealand-born Russell Coutts has indicated Lyttelton will not be considered as a venue again because of what he described as “activists”.

He was referring to conservationists who have condemned the decision to allow the event to take place in the dolphin’s habitat.

“Unfortunately we won’t be here next year and possibly not ever because we need those dates to fit in with the international calendar,” Mr Coutts said.

While there was some frustration among sailors while racing was delayed Saturday, most accepted the cause of the delay.

“We don’t want to be racing if there are mammals on the course,” New Zealand wing trimmer Blair Tuke said in a television interview. “That is not good for anyone.”

The SailGP series is in its fourth year and involves 10 national teams racing identical high-tech F50 foiling catamarans that can reach speeds of around 50 knots (57mph).