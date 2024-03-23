It’s time to flood Gaza with aid in face of starvation outrage – UN chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

It’s time to flood Gaza with aid in face of starvation outrage – UN chief

By Press Association
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip (AP)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip (AP)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is time to “truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid”, calling the starvation inside the enclave a “moral outrage”.

Mr Guterres also called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

He spoke on the Egyptian side of the border not far from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israel plans to launch a ground assault despite widespread warnings of a potential disaster.

More than half of Gaza’s population has taken refuge there.

The UN chief said: “Any further onslaught will make things even worse – worse for Palestinian civilians, worse for hostages and worse for all people in the region.”

He spoke before a long line of waiting trucks, a day after the UN Security Council failed to reach consensus on the wording of a resolution supporting “an immediate and sustained ceasefire”.

Rafah crossing
Egyptian armoured vehicles stand alert near the Rafah border crossing (AP)

Mr Guterres repeatedly noted the difficulties of getting aid into Gaza, for which international aid agencies have largely blamed Israel.

“Here from this crossing, we see the heartbreak and heartlessness … a long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of the gates, the long shadow of starvation on the other,” he said.

He added: “It is time for an ironclad commitment by Israel for total … access for humanitarian goods to Gaza, and in the Ramadan spirit of compassion, it is also time for the immediate release of all hostages.”

Hamas is believed to be holding around 100 hostages as well as the remains of 30 others taken in its October 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and sparked the war.

An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians now shelter in Rafah.

Antonion Guterres
Mr Guterres also called for an immediate ceasefire (AP)

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an Israeli ground assault on Rafah would be “a mistake” and unnecessary in defeating Hamas.

That marked a shift in the position for the United States, whose officials have concluded there is no credible way for getting sheltering civilians out of harm’s way.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press forward with military-approved plans for the offensive, which he has said is crucial to achieving the stated aim of destroying Hamas.

The military has said Rafah is Hamas’ last major stronghold and ground forces must target four battalions remaining there.

Gaza bombardment
Smoke from Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip (AP)

Israel’s invasion has killed more than 32,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, while leaving much of the enclave in ruins and displacing some 80% of the enclave’s 2.3 million people.

Gaza’s health ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but has said women and children make up the majority of the dead. Israel blames Hamas for civilian deaths and accuses it of operating within residential areas.

Fighting raged on Saturday around Gaza’s largest hospital.

Israel’s military said it had killed more than 170 militants in Shifa hospital since the start of their raid five days ago.

Nearby Gaza City residents told the Associated Press that Israeli troops had blown up several residential buildings.

Gaza’s health ministry said the raid on the hospital complex had torched its departments treating patients with vascular disease.

It said Israel’s military had detained health workers, patients and relatives inside the complex.