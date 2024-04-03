Hunter Schafer has rejected ‘tons’ of trans roles: ‘I just don’t want to do it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunter Schafer has rejected ‘tons’ of trans roles: ‘I just don’t want to do it’

By Press Association
Hunter Schafer has rejected ‘tons’ of trans roles: ‘I just don’t want to do it’ (Doug Peters/PA)

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer said she no longer wants to play transgender characters.

The 25-year-old model and actress rose to global fame playing transgender high school student Jules Vaughn in gritty drama series Euphoria, alongside Zendaya who starred as Rue Bennett.

US star Schafer told GQ magazine that she hopes her future as an actress is no longer focused on her trans identity.

“I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on,” she said.

“I’ve gotten offered tons of trans roles, and I just don’t want to do it. I don’t want to talk about it.

“I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson.

“But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centrepiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further.

“And I think getting further and doing awesome shit, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.”

Schafer is expected to return for a delayed third season of Euphoria, but has recently starred in the hit Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, and will lead the upcoming psychological thriller Cuckoo from Tilman Singer.

The actress said she has purposefully avoided using the word transgender in interviews for her projects in an attempt to move away from focusing on her identity.

“It has not just happened naturally by any means. If I let it happen, it would still be giving ‘Transsexual Actress’ before every article ever,” she said.

“As soon as I say it, it gets blast-off. It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don’t want to be (reduced to) that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do.

“Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it,” she added.