Animal Rising group says it will not disrupt this year’s Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Animal Rising group says it will not disrupt this year’s Grand National

By Press Association
Police officers responding to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police officers responding to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Animal rights group Animal Rising has said it will not disrupt the Grand National, after last year’s race was delayed by around 15 minutes.

More than 100 protesters from Animal Rising were arrested after a large number attempted to gain entry to the Aintree Racecourse track on April 15 2023.

In June, animal rights activist Ben Newman ran onto the track at the Epsom Derby, then was later handed a suspended prison sentence because the Jockey Club, the owners of Epsom, had been granted an injunction preventing disruption.

Now the group has said it does “not need to be there to affect change”.

Animal Rising posted on X saying: “A year ago we delayed the Grand National and made headlines across the world, with over 100 Animal Rising supporters arrested as we protested the cruelty of horse racing. It led to a nationwide conversation on what it means to be an animal lover and the beginning of the end of horse racing in the UK.

“This year, we want to let Aintree know – we don’t need to be there to affect change, and the animal-loving British public demands an end to the industry – forever.”

The group also shared a link to an online petition calling for the Grand National 2024 to be cancelled, which more than 35,000 people have signed.

Ben Newman, spokesperson for Animal Rising, labelled last year as “the beginning of the end for horse racing”.

He said: “Last year the British public saw through the myths of the horse racing industry as a spotlight was put onto the Grand National.

“It’s plain to see that 2023 was the beginning of the end for horse racing. All that remains to be done is for the Jockey Club to continue to dig the industry’s grave by continuing to force horses to – tragically – race to their deaths.

“We all want to see these horses living happy lives in sanctuaries, not being raced; just as we need to see mass rewilding and a plant-based food system to really tackle our climate and nature crises.”

Last year Hill Sixteen was destroyed after falling at the first fence – the third to die at the three-day festival – prompting campaigners to call for jump racing to be banned.

Officials at Aintree have announced a number of changes to the race, including a new start time of 4pm, moving the first fence nearer to the starting tape and reducing the field to 34 from 40 runners.