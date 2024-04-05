Mikel Arteta tips Bukayo Saka to be ‘decisive’ for Arsenal on injury return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta tips Bukayo Saka to be ‘decisive’ for Arsenal on injury return

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka has been tipped to “fly” for Arsenal once he returns from injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta predicted Bukayo Saka will “fly” during Arsenal’s Premier League run-in but the England winger could be a doubt to face Brighton on Saturday.

The 22-year-old missed his side’s 2-0 win over Luton on Wednesday that briefly returned them to the top of the table before being knocked back into second by Liverpool ahead of the weekend’s visit to the Amex Stadium.

A muscle injury sustained during the goalless draw at Manchester City meant Saka missed a league game for just the second time this season, with Reiss Nelson deputising as Arteta’s side made it nine wins from their last 10 in the title race.

Saka has scored 16 goals in all competitions as Arsenal seek to erase the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title last term by pipping Liverpool and Manchester City this time around.

“I’m super positive,” Arteta said of Saka’s prospects of making a decisive impact. “I think he’s going to fly and be so decisive.

“He’s so strong, how much he wants it. How excited he is about what is coming. He wants to be there, and he’s getting better and better.

“It’s normal to have little niggles, you have kicks. He’s gone through a lot of that in the last two or three years, and look at the way he is performing.”

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta could not say whether Saka would be fit to face Brighton on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Arteta gave a third start of the season to Emile Smith Rowe against Luton.

Injuries have badly disrupted the development of the 23-year-old academy graduate, who was brought into the first team around the same time as Saka but has suffered a number of setbacks.

He was given the number 10 shirt previously worn by Dennis Bergkamp, and on Wednesday showed flashes of the promise that once made him such an exciting prospect at Arsenal.

“I look at him and what happened in the last two or three seasons,” said Arteta. “Take all that. It’s the best thing that could have happened for him in his career, if you use it the right way now.

“Don’t look back and say ‘if’. If this happened, use it. ‘It was the best thing that could have happened. I had great moments, I had difficult moments – now I know what I want and it’s going to make me a much better player’.

“It’s a hell of a player that we have when he is fit and he’s playing at that level.”

Arteta added that he hoped his team are coming close acquiring the same aura enjoyed by the 2003/04 Invincibles, Arsenal’s last title-winning side.

The 42-year-old played against the then reigning champions in May 2005 during a 7-0 defeat for Everton at Highbury.

“I’ve been in the tunnel playing in a different shirt and looking at the Invincibles,” he said. “You had a feeling tonight is going to be really tough. Hopefully we can create that.”