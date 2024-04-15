Fugees reunion at Coachella as Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean join YG Marley’s set

US star Lauryn Hill staged a mini-reunion with her Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean, as they performed during her son YG Marley’s Coachella set.

Marley brought out his mother, who made her name in 90s hip-hop band the Fugees before announcing herself as a solo artist, during his performance on the Coachella Stage on the final day of the Californian music festival.

Hill performed hit tracks Ex-Factor and Lost Ones, before welcoming Jean on stage for a partial reunion to sing their 1996 version of Killing Me Softly With His Song – while the duo were not joined by their Fugees co-star Pras.

They also duetted on Fugees’ 1995 hit Fu-Gee-La, before guest star Busta Rhymes appeared to perform a rendition of Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.

The group paid tribute to Marley’s grandfather, the late reggae singer Bob Marley, playing his hit tracks including One Love and Exodus.

The Sunday line-up also saw pop star Kesha join Renee Rapp on stage in a surprise appearance.

Mean Girls actress and singer Rapp brought on 37-year-old Kesha to duet on her debut track Tik Tok at the Outdoor Stage, who changed the original opening lyrics to the song which is about rapper Diddy.

It comes as Diddy, real name Sean Combs, has been the subject of several civil lawsuits with allegations made including sexual assault – which he vehemently denies.

Kesha, who wore a t-shirt which read “I am mother” paired with denim shorts and white cowboy boots, was pictured at the Neon Carnival after-party in Palm Springs a day earlier, alongside US star Paris Hilton.

Renee Rapp (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)

Rapp, who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical of Mean Girls before landing a role in the film’s remake, left her regular role in The Sex Lives of College Girls to release her debut album Snow Angel last year.

The 24-year-old performed hits including Pretty Girls from the album.

It comes after Grimes apologised for her performance at Coachella, insisting she had a “bad feeling” before the show but has learnt a “big lesson” from it.

The Canadian singer-songwriter and producer appeared frustrated during the second half of her Saturday set which seemed to be plagued with technical difficulties.

The 36-year-old, who has three children with Tesla founder Elon Musk, later explained that she was experiencing “sonic chaos” during the set and asked fans for forgiveness.

She also promised a “flawless” performance at the second weekend of the festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, said she had learnt a “big lesson” from the performance, including to “pretend it’s fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining”.

I was not able to rehearse tiding on top of the mechanical spider for safety reasons so if I am unable to gracefully get off the spider plz forgive me — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 13, 2024

Doja Cat is set to round off the first weekend at Coachella on Sunday.

The Say So singer, who has a reputation for eye-catching and experimental looks after wearing cat-inspired prosthetic make-up to the 2023 Met Gala, is expected to don an eccentric wardrobe for the set.

Other performers include Victoria Monet, who scooped three Grammy awards at the 2024 ceremony for her debut studio album Jaguar II, including best new artist and best R&B album.

Doja Cat is set to round off the first weekend at Coachella (Doug Peters/PA)

US songstress Bebe Rexha will also perform on Sunday and Nigerian star Tems, who rose to fame after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single Essence.

British acts who took to the stage on Sunday included break-out star Olivia Dean, who was crowned the BBC Introducing artist of the year in November following in the footsteps of Arlo Parks and Tom Grennan.

The London-born star, who is a Brit School graduate alongside Adele and Amy Winehouse, performed on the Gobi stage after an impressive 2023 saw her debut album Messy shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Meanwhile London-formed R&B three-piece girl group Flo – which includes Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer – also performed on the Mojave stage after being named the winner of the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.