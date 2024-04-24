What next for TikTok as US ban moves step closer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What next for TikTok as US ban moves step closer?

By Press Association
TikTok (PA)
TikTok (PA)

TikTok is facing unprecedented pressure over its ownership and business model after the US moved ever closer to passing legislation that would force its China-based parent company to sell the platform or be banned.

Legislation that would force parent firm ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US business within a year or face being banned in the country has passed through the US Congress, and now only needs President Joe Biden’s signature to become law.

Here is a closer look at the troubles facing the social media giant.

Congress TikTok
A TikTok content creator, sits outside the US Capitol (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

– What has the US done?

The US Senate has passed legislation that would force ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, to sell the platform within nine months, plus a three-month extension if a sale is in progress, or face being banned in the United States.

The highly controversial legislation was included in a package of bills alongside foreign aid for Ukraine and Israel to help smooth its passage through Congress and on to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

However, the Bill is expected to face a fight from ByteDance, as well as extensive legal challenges from users and others before it is ever enacted.

– Why have US lawmakers done this?

The Bill is the culmination of years of concerns expressed in the US over possible Chinese government control of TikTok, and fears personal data from the app, which is used by around 170 million Americans, could be handed over to Beijing.

Officials in the US have repeatedly expressed concerns that the Chinese authorities could force ByteDance to hand over US user data, or make attempts to influence app users by forcing the promotion of certain content on the platform.

TikTok has always denied that it is in any way influenced or controlled by the Chinese government, or that it would cooperate with any demands for data.

Congress TikTok
The TikTok building in Culver City, California (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

– Are concerns about TikTok held elsewhere?

Yes, the US is not alone in raising fears about potential Chinese influence on TikTok.

A number of other governments, including the UK, have banned the app from government devices over fears of Chinese influence.

The platform is also facing wider scrutiny over its business.

The EU is currently threatening to ban a new rewards programme launched on the “Lite” version of the app in France and Spain, which pays users to spend time on the app.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton has called the feature “toxic and addictive”, with the European Commission opening formal proceedings against TikTok to assess whether it has broken EU law.

Under new rules which came into force last year, the biggest platforms have to produce a risk assessment before they make major changes to their products.

– What does all this mean for the platform and users?

TikTok users in the US, and in particular creators on the platform, face potentially huge disruption to the service and their income streams should any ban ever take effect.

Critics of the ban say it violates a user’s right to freedom of expression by taking away a vehicle for it and have threatened legal action in response to the Bill.

Many content creators and small businesses who rely on the site’s growing e-commerce platform would also see their income substantially impacted.

What remains unclear is whether other countries will follow the US’s lead and also move to ban the app completely, potentially impacting access to the app elsewhere.

Even if a others do not follow the US, the loss of its largest market would no doubt have an impact on the influence of the platform, with many American users likely turning to rival sites for their social media output and making it much harder for TikTok to compete.