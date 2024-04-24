UK-based cybersecurity firm Egress to be acquired by US giant KnowBe4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK-based cybersecurity firm Egress to be acquired by US giant KnowBe4

By Press Association
US-based security awareness training company KnowBe4 has agreed a deal to buy UK firm Egress (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
US-based security awareness training company KnowBe4 has agreed a deal to buy UK firm Egress (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

UK-based email security firm Egress has been acquired by US cybersecurity giant KnowBe4, it has been announced.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, but KnowBe4 said the addition of Egress’s email security tools to its own suite of products will create an advanced artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity platform.

London-based Egress is known for its AI-powered email security tools, which are able to learn and monitor sophisticated email cybersecurity threats, and protect organisations and their staff from email-based attempts to breach their systems.

KnowBe4 is best known for its security awareness training, which includes its AI-powered platform to simulate phishing attempts and test staff members’ ability to spot suspicious emails, with the aim of improving education and changing user behaviour.

KnowBe4 chief executive Stu Sjouwerman said combining these programmes into one platform will help businesses better prepare themselves and their employees to face ever-changing cybersecurity threats.

“The future of security is personalised AI-driven controls and real-time coaching. By providing a single platform from KnowBe4 and Egress, our customers will benefit from differentiated aggregate threat detection to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and foster a strong security culture,” he said.

“As integration partners for over a year, with strong philosophical and cultural alignment, this acquisition is a natural progression for both companies to take human risk management and cloud email security to the next level.”

Egress chief executive Tony Pepper said: “KnowBe4 and Egress have a shared vision of delivering tailored and relevant security to each employee.

“One of the biggest challenges organisations face is accurately identifying who the next source of compromise is – and why.

“By combining intelligence and analytics from integrated applications, companies can gain valuable insights across their entire cyber ecosystem, allowing them to focus on the risks that matter most.”

The two companies said the deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.