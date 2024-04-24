Student accused of hammer attacks stored weapons for ‘apocalypse’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student accused of hammer attacks stored weapons for ‘apocalypse’, court hears

By Press Association
The incident happened at Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon (Alamy/PA)
A public schoolboy who bludgeoned two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers told one of his alleged victims to “f***ing die” and that he was storing weapons for the “apocalypse”, a court heard.

The 16-year-old was wearing just his boxer shorts when he attacked the two boys and the housemaster at Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon.

Exeter Crown Court heard that the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had armed himself with three claw hammers.

Exeter Crown Court
The case is being heard at Exeter Crown Court (David Wilock/PA)

The jury has previously heard the two boys were asleep in cabin-style beds in one of the school’s boarding houses when the defendant climbed up and attacked them shortly before 1am on June 9 last year.

Housemaster Henry Roffe-Silvester, who was asleep in his own quarters, was awoken by noises coming from the boarding house and went to investigate.

When he entered the bedroom where the attack had happened, he saw a silhouetted figure standing in the room who turned towards him and repeatedly struck him over the head with a hammer.

In interviews recorded by the police and played to the jury, one of the alleged victims told officers he and the defendant had been friends in the previous academic year but there was a “complete change” after the summer holidays.

Over Christmas or in the spring term he sent him “unkind” messages, the boy told police.

“One I can remember… he said, ‘F***ing die’,” the boy said.

“I said to him not to say that because it is not very nice.

“There was a complete change during the summer holidays because before that he was nice.”

The boy said on one occasion the defendant took pictures of him as he changed his clothes, which he asked him to delete.

On other occasions the defendant did not “respect” the boy’s belongings and would damage them while he was away.

“There were sometimes when he could be a normal person and just nice,” the boy told police.

Asked how he made him feel, the boy said: “Why did he choose to be unkind to people when he used to be nice?

“I had known him in year nine and what good friends we had been. It was a shame he turned against me.”

The court heard teaching staff carried out searches of dormitories after items were going missing at the school and discovered the defendant kept a hammer.

“(Name) asked me had I asked the defendant why he had got a hammer in his room, and he had said he had got the idea of the apocalypse, and he was preparing for the apocalypse,” the boy said.

“The other time was the Christmas term last year and things had gone missing and there were searches and Mr Roffe-Silvester found his hammers and (name) said to me the excuse the defendant gave was the apocalypse.

“He kept mentioning in computer science about the apocalypse and how it was going to happen in 2023 or 2024.”

The boy was asked about a knife that had been recovered from his bed after the attack and he said he knew nothing about it.

The defendant, now aged 17, denies three charges of attempted murder.

The trial continues.