One person arrested after three injured in ‘horrifying’ incident at Welsh school

One person has been arrested following a “horrifying” incident in a school in Wales in which three people were injured.

Emergency services were called to Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were dealing with the incident which, according to parents outside the school, was a stabbing.

Police did not give the ages of the arrested person, or those injured, or their condition, but said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A school governor, as well as parents who had gathered outside the school, said the incident was a stabbing – with at least one member of staff injured.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “shocked” to hear of the incident, while Home Secretary James Cleverly said he was being kept informed.

In a statement on its website, Amman Valley School said: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today.

“The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

One parent, Charlotte Rogers, waiting for her daughter, said: “She said that one teacher and two pupils had been stabbed, that’s all I know.

“She said she was scared. She’s a tough cookie so fingers crossed. I just want to give her a big hug. I just want everyone to be safe. This shouldn’t have happened.

“At the end of the day, they should have had measures in place beforehand, when they first opened the school, to make sure it was safe for them.”

In an interview with WalesOnline, Cllr Karen Davies – a LEA governor at the school – said she had been told the incident involved a stabbing.

“I have been told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed, but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are,” Cllr Davies said.

“I send my thoughts to those injured and all the people there. I know how well the school rehearsed lockdown and I am sure everything is under control.

“It is shocking. You hear about these things happening in Manchester and London but it is literally our comprehensive here.”

Pupils were released from the school from 3.20pm, with many greeted with tearful hugs from concerned parents who had been waiting outside.

Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.”

The force referred to footage of the incident, purporting to show the aftermath of a stabbing, which it urged people to remove from social media sites.

In a statement, the Welsh Ambulance Service said advanced critical care support was provided following the incident.

Teaching unions expressed concern at the incident at the school, a bilingual comprehensive school for pupils aged between 11 and 18.

Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said: “While we don’t know the full details of what has happened, this is clearly a horrifying incident and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at the school and in the wider community.”

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, described the incident as “extremely distressing”.

Politicians across Wales and the UK have also been responding to the incident with shock.

First Minister Vaughan Gething posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Rhydaman. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders.”

Also on X, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected.”

Amman Valley School, or Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth form pupils.