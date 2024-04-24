Billie Eilish on making album cover: I’ve never been in so much pain in my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Eilish on making album cover: I’ve never been in so much pain in my life

By Press Association
Billie Eilish has revealed how shooting the cover for her upcoming album left her in the worse pain of her life (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish has revealed how shooting the cover for her upcoming album left her in the worse pain of her life.

The 22-year-old US singer’s third studio record, Hit Me Hard And Soft, will be released next month.

Eilish’s website says the new body of work should be listened to chronologically as it “hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way”.

The cover for the new album features the double Oscar-winner on her back underwater with a door open above her, which she explained required her to be held down with a weight and was created a few days after her win for song of the year for What Was I Made For? at the Grammys.

She told Rolling Stone magazine that she has “never suffered that much post-shoot” and “was basically waterboarding myself for six hours straight”.

“I’ve never been in so much pain in my life,” Eilish said. “All for the shot. That’s what they say about childbirth. It was like 12 hours of horrible, agonising pain for a lifetime of a great album cover.”

Eilish also said that she does not “feel good about what I’m doing” unless she is “suffering”.

She also recalled that due to the discharge from her nose, she felt her “insides were made of white goo” and recalled more strange effects following submersing herself.

“I saw these string lights, and each light had a circular orb around each light, a full aura,” Eilish said.

“I felt like I was high and drunk, and I hadn’t slept in days. I was like, ‘Mom, what do those look like to you? Are you seeing that?’ She was like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’”

The Barbie movie song, What Was I Made For? also earned Eilish a second best original song Oscar gong alongside collaborator and brother Finneas O’Connell at 2024’s Academy Awards.

Their first Oscar was won in 2022 for their song, No Time To Die, from the James Bond film of the same name.

Eilish last album was 2021’s Happier Than Ever, and her debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019.

Hit Me Hard And Soft comes out on May 17.