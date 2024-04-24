Stuart Attwell at the heart of the action again in Bournemouth’s win at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Attwell at the heart of the action again in Bournemouth’s win at Wolves

By Press Association
Stuart Attwell was involved in more controversy in Bournemouth’s win at Wolves (David Davies/PA)
Referee Stuart Attwell was embroiled in further controversy after contentiously disallowing a Wolves goal in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win at Molineux.

Attwell was already in the spotlight for his role as VAR in denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, which led Forest to insinuate bias as he supports relegation rivals Luton.

And controversy followed him around after he adjudged Matheus Cunha to have fouled Justin Kluivert in an off-the-ball incident in the build up to Hee Chan Hwang’s second-half equaliser, which looked to have cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s opener.

It was not spotted in real time but Attwell opted to give the foul following advice from VAR Darren England to watch it again on the pitchside monitor.

Stuart Attwell sends off Milos Kerkez
Attwell remained in the thick of the action as he then showed a straight red card to Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez for a foul on Matt Doherty in a decision which survived another VAR check.

The controversy meant Semenyo’s first-half goal for the Cherries proved enough for a record-equalling sixth Premier League away win of the season.

They moved to within two points of registering their highest Premier League points tally, currently sitting on 45, one shy of their current record set in 2016/17.

For Wolves, this was a seventh game without a win in all competitions as they limped towards the finish line amid a chronic injury list.

Antoine Semenyo scores the winner
Bournemouth were a threat from the off and were only denied in the opening half-hour by the heroics of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, who made three big saves.

First he pushed away Semenyo’s early deflected effort and then had to claw away Kerkez’s shot after Kluivert had cleverly stepped over the ball.

It was Kluivert who was denied with the best save of the three, Sa superbly parrying his shot after he had capitalised on Nelson Semedo’s mistake.

The Cherries’ deserved opener came in the 36th minute as Max Kilman failed to clear Kerkez’s cross and Semenyo pounced to drill home from close range.

Wolves came out after the break with more intent but it was Bournemouth who were creating the chances.

Luton manager Rob Edwards, left, watches on at Molineux
Sa made another fine save to deny Kluivert after he stuck out a foot at Marcos Senesi’s wayward shot and then Semenyo’s effort was deflected just wide.

Wolves thought they had equalised in the 65th minute when Hwang powerfully headed home Semedo’s cross, but celebrations were short-lived as Attwell chose to penalise an innocuous looking tangle.

Attwell brandished the red card in the 79th minute after Kerkez went through Doherty and VAR upheld the decision.

Gary O’Neil’s men showed bluster in their attempt to get back into the game, with Kilman’s goal in the 10th minute of time added on ruled out for a marginal offside.