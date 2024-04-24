Hunt visits Kyiv and urges allies to ‘pile pressure on Putin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt visits Kyiv and urges allies to ‘pile pressure on Putin’

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt said the UK wants to help restore peace and prosperity to Europe (/PA)
Jeremy Hunt said the UK wants to help restore peace and prosperity to Europe (/PA)

Ukraine’s allies should “pile the pressure” on Vladimir Putin, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said on a visit to Kyiv.

Mr Hunt’s trip to Ukraine came after the Government announced a £500 million package of military aid and Rishi Sunak committed to long-term support as part of a move to increase the UK’s defence budget.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky told Mr Hunt that the “crucial” support was “very important” as the pair met in Kyiv.

The Chancellor said: “War in Ukraine has raged on for longer than many feared, but today I saw that the resolve of its people remains absolute.

Rishi Sunak visit to Poland and Germany
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps have carried out a series of European engagements to highlight the Government’s defence announcements (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“The onus is now on its friends to pile the pressure on Putin and help restore peace and prosperity in Europe – we’re determined to play our leading part.

“Ukraine’s security is our security and the billions in funding and equipment Britain has provided to date is just the start of a longer-term commitment to supporting them in their struggle with Russia for as long as it takes.”

Mr Zelensky said: “I want to thank you, your team, government, Prime Minister, Parliament and people of the United Kingdom that you are with us – with Ukraine – from the first days of full-scale war. We count on you. We are real partners.”

The Chancellor visited Saint Michael’s Square and laid flowers at the memorial to the soldiers killed in the war.

He also visited St Michael’s golden-domed monastery and lit a candle in their memory.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron used his tour of central Asian states to discuss measures to prevent sanctions on Russia being flouted.

Cameron visit to Central Asia – Day 3
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is touring central Asia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK and allies have imposed tough measures aimed at crippling the Kremlin’s war machine and preventing the flow of luxury goods to Mr Putin’s allies in the Russian elite.

Concerns have been raised that items could be exported to Russia’s neighbours before being moved across borders.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Kazakhstan, Lord Cameron said: “All my interlocutors have said ‘this is something we recognise, we’ll work with you to try and deal with’.

“They have ways of intervening to stop things being moved if they’re in contravention of sanctions.

“In fact in Turkmenistan specifically, one of the ministers I was talking to said ‘we do intervene, we don’t want this to happen’ and so I’m confident that it’s right to raise this and it will be ongoing action.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to said they are committed (to tackling circumvention).”

Measures to make it harder to circumvent the rules could include extra bureaucratic checks and the use of an online tracking system which traces where goods are going and details the sanctions which are in place.