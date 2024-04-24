Christina Hendricks announces marriage to George Bianchini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christina Hendricks announces marriage to George Bianchini

By Press Association
Christina Hendricks has announced her marriage to George Bianchini.

The American actress, best known for playing office manager Joan Holloway Harris in the HBO series Mad Men, tied the knot with her cameraman partner on Sunday.

The couple announced their engagement on March 10 2023.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday, Hendricks wrote: “On Saturday April 20, 2024 I married George Bianchini. It was the most beautiful weekend of my life. Thank you to all of our friends and family for joining us.”

She also shared an image of her in a white lace-style gown that covered her arms and up to her neck along with a veil and flowers she took to the spring wedding.

Her husband wore a reddish suit with a pink shirt as he stood beside her on their special day.

Actress Kat Dennings, British model Imogen Waterhouse and Glow star Alison Brie all commented below the social media post by Hendricks.

Brie wrote: “Congratulations!! Beautiful!!.”

Dennings said: “Yay!!!! So beautiful!”

“Congratulations!! Beautiful bride,” Waterhouse said.

Elle Style Awards 2012 – London
Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend (Ian West/PA)

In December 2019, Hendricks filed for divorce from Body Of Proof actor Geoffrey Arend citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Hendricks, also known for dark comedy Good Girls and Sky Atlantic crime show Tin Star, tied the knot in October 2009 after being introduced by her Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser.

Bianchini has been credited as a camera operator on Good Girls.