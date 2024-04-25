PSNI chief believes workload contributed to officer taking their own life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSNI chief believes workload contributed to officer taking their own life

By Press Association
PSNI officers are under pressure, Jon Boutcher said (PA)
PSNI officers are under pressure, Jon Boutcher said (PA)

Northern Ireland’s police chief has said he believes that workload recently contributed to an officer taking their own life.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher outlined his concern at having just 6,300 officers, well short of the recommended 7,500, amid growing demands.

He said the additional workload includes taking 500 calls a month for the Ambulance Service.

Mr Boutcher described policing as being in a “really tough place” and said the PSNI is being left behind other police forces in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland in terms of budget increases, adding those forces did not have to contend with the additional security threat faced by officers in the region.

On the day the Stormont budget was unveiled, Mr Boutcher also expressed concern that further funding which is needed would not be forthcoming.

Operation Kenova report
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher called for more funding (PA)

Appearing at the Assembly’s justice committee, Mr Boutcher said he is often challenged at the Northern Ireland Policing Board about having the highest sickness levels in the UK in terms of police forces.

He said that is a “direct correlation” to levels of demand and workload, describing much of the sickness as “simply tiredness, exhaustion and stress” due to the nature of the caseload that officers are carrying.

“Only in the last couple of weeks, I’m very sad to report that we had an officer – and the consequence of this for the health of this organisation, the PSNI, worries me significantly – an officer has taken his own life,” he told MLAs.

“I think that some of that is because of the amount of responsibility and workload on people who care so much about their jobs. They don’t want to not be able to do the job that they joined the organisation to do and, because of the thinnest of blue lines that we now are in effect, it’s having a more and more detrimental effect on the health of the organisation.

“It’s not good, and I think we need to collectively through this committee, through the Policing Board – I welcome the Justice Minister’s support in trying to address this – arrest this decline and give the PSNI the resources that they need to do the job that needs to be done in Northern Ireland in the same way that every other policing organisation is being provided with that sort of funding to do their core function, as well as this broader demand that we’re now asked to do.

“That’s the reality of where we are.”

Committee chairwoman Joanne Bunting said MLAs would like to extend their condolences to the officer’s family and colleagues.