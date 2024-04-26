Students resume pro-Palestinian protests at prestigious Paris university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Students resume pro-Palestinian protests at prestigious Paris university

By Press Association
Students protested at Sciences Po university in Paris (AP)
Students protested at Sciences Po university in Paris (AP)

Students at a prestigious university in Paris have resumed pro-Palestinian protests, inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses around the US, two days after French police broke up another demonstration.

Dozens of students at the Sciences Po blocked an entrance to a campus building in central Paris with bins, a bicycle, pieces of metal and wooden platforms.

About 40 people remained in a building overnight in defiance of administrators who students say called the police on their peers two days earlier.

French demonstration
Pro-Palestinian protests have resumed (AP)

On Wednesday evening, more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the amphitheatre outside the university’s Paris campus.

Most agreed to leave after discussions with management but a small group of students remained. They were removed by police later that night, according to French media reports.

The demonstration was organised by the Palestine Committee of Sciences Po, demanding the administration cut ties with universities and companies over their alleged support for Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Students protesting the Israel-Hamas war are digging in at Columbia University for a 10th day, one of a number of demonstrations roiling campuses from California to Connecticut.

Demonstration
A student glues a sticker on the facade of the Sciences Po university (AP)

Hundreds of students and even some professors have been arrested across the US, sometimes amid struggles with police.

In New York, Columbia is negotiating with student protesters who have rebuffed police and doubled down.

Other educational bodies have been quick to call law enforcement to curb demonstrations before they can take hold.

Columbia officials have said they will seek other options if the negotiations with protesters fail.