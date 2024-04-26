Arne Slot will take ‘best job in the world’ if he joins Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will inherit the “best job in the world” if he is to succeed him as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool are in negotiations with the Dutch club to secure the services of Slot, who has in turn spoken of his desire to take charge at Anfield.

Klopp is standing down at the end of the season after nine years at the helm and feels the team will be in good hands with the 45-year-old Dutchman, who won the Eredivisie last season.

Slot has built a strong reputation in Dutch football (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Klopp said: “I’m not involved in the process, just to clarify that.

“What I like a lot about it, if he is the one, is that he really wants to take the job. He is desperate. So ‘come on, let’s go for it’. Excited.

“I like the way his team plays football, definitely. All the things I hear about him – some people I know know him, I don’t know him yet – but some people tell me that he’s a really good guy, and I like that a lot.

“So, good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club. If he’s the solution, or the man, then I’m more than happy.

“It’s not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me.

“It’s the best job in the world, best club in the world. Obviously now, I help even by not finishing on a high – it looks like – so there’s space for improvement.

“It’s great job, fantastic people. He would take a really interesting job.”

Liverpool endured a miserable night at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp would have wanted to sign off with a second Premier League title but that now looks like a long shot after defeat at Everton in midweek left Liverpool at a significant disadvantage to rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

The German is resigned to the title bid falling short and suspects that, privately, the Gunners and City will think the Reds are out of contention too.

He said: “I’m pretty sure Arsenal and City see it now as a two-horse race. They might have to say something else publicly, but they don’t expect for themselves to lose two games from now on.

“I don’t expect them to do that. But if it happens, then we should be there, and that means we have to win our football games, starting with West Ham. We have to show a reaction.”

Liverpool face the Hammers in a Saturday lunchtime encounter at the London Stadium.

Klopp admits the 2-0 loss at Goodison Park on Wednesday was one of his worst nights as Liverpool boss.

He said: “I can’t remember I’ve ever been as disappointed or as frustrated after a game like I was after the Everton game.

“I’ve lost – obviously, unfortunately – a lot of games in my life but it was ‘special’. We were not there.

“We are where we are in the table because we are able to play positive football in the decisive areas but we didn’t play positive football.

“I blame myself absolutely for that. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m responsible for the mood the team is in.

“Now, quick turnaround. You have to be positive. I will try absolutely everything so we can enjoy our football again.”