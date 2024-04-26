Daizen Maeda gives Celtic major fitness boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daizen Maeda gives Celtic major fitness boost

By Press Association
Daizen Maeda last featured against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Daizen Maeda last featured against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Daizen Maeda is in line to play a major role in Celtic’s season finale after making a surprisingly swift recovery from injury.

The Japan international has not played since the 3-3 draw with Rangers on April 7 after suffering a hamstring tendon injury and looked set to miss the rest of the season.

But he was back running and kicking a ball with the medical staff at Celtic’s Lennoxtown training centre on Friday and manager Brendan Rodgers could have him back after Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at Dundee.

Aberdeen v Celtic
Daizen Maeda, right, watched the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final from the stand (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Celtic manager said: “I mentioned before that the information we were given was that he was probably going to be out for the remainder of the season. But he has responded so well.

“He has gone away and had further scans, and he is out on the pitch and you would think he has never been away.

“I don’t think he will be fit for this weekend but he will finish off his rehab beginning of this week and fingers crossed he will play some part between now and the end of the season, which is fantastic news for us because he has been consistently really, really good for us this season. To have him back and his intensity will be a fantastic boost for us.

“I was speaking to Tim (Williamson), the head of our medical team, earlier and he said in his time here that he never fails to amaze him in terms of his recovery and just his overall physicality.

“He is getting nothing from the tendon issue that he felt after the game, which is great news.

“There are still a few more steps to go through but that will be great news for us. Having him back would create a really strong squad for us.”