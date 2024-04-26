UVF victims’ families accuse Government of ‘disgraceful’ attempt to stop justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UVF victims’ families accuse Government of ‘disgraceful’ attempt to stop justice

By Press Association
Members of the McKearney and Fox families at an earlier court hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Families of four loyalist murder victims have accused the Government of a “disgraceful attempt to stop justice being done” for threatening a legal challenge to a ruling at their inquests.

It came after a coroner said that he had been “prevented” from delivering a summary of intelligence information around the deaths of four people killed in two loyalist attacks in Co Tyrone in 1992 after Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris objected to it being delivered in open court.

Kevin McKearney, 32, was shot dead by a UVF gunman inside his family-run butcher shop in the village of Moy, Co Tyrone, in January 1992. His uncle Jack McKearney, 69, was wounded in the same attack and died in hospital three months later.

Later that year, Kevin McKearney’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charlie and Tess Fox – who were 63 and 54 respectively – were shot dead by the UVF inside their home in Moy.

Laganside court
The ruling was delivered at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast city centre (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Friday Judge Richard Greene KC said he had reached a provisional view that an inquest into the four deaths cannot proceed because of the withholding of sensitive files from the proceedings on national security grounds.

The coroner said there had been “rumours and suspicion of state collusion” in the case for some time.

The inquests into the four deaths opened last year, but were then paused while a lengthy public interest immunity (PII) process took place over the disclosure of sensitive security force material.

Mr Greene said he had planned to provide a “short narrative or gist” as part of his PII ruling at Laganside Courthouse on Friday.

But he added: “A significant intervening event has occurred which prevents me from delivering my ruling this afternoon.

“The proposed gist is not accepted by the Security Service and the Northern Ireland Office, who object to its release in open (court).”

He added: “I wanted to deliver the open PII ruling today but as there has been objection from some of the state parties to me providing the narrative or gist to you, I am not going to hand it down to allow for a challenge to be taken to my proposed approach.”

The coroner said he had reached a provisional view that his inquiry into the deaths is “seriously compromised because relevant information on issues central to the scope of the inquest cannot be disclosed”.

He added: “As a result, my provisional view is that I cannot continue with these inquests.”

The coroner said he believed a public inquiry was now the “appropriate way to consider the full circumstances of these deaths”.

Gavin Booth, solicitor for the Fox and McKearney families, accused Mr Heaton-Harris of “intercepting” the coroner’s ruling on the Government’s bid to withhold sensitive material from the inquest.

“We say that material involves state agents working for, employed by, and assisted by the state in these murders and the murders of many other people in the mid-Ulster area in the 1990s,” he said outside court.

Belfast inquests
Solicitor Gavin Booth represents the McKearney and Fox families (Liam McBurney/PA)

“This is a disgraceful attempt by the Secretary of State to stop justice being done and being seen to be done.

“Today the coroner endorsed the fact that these inquests need to be a public inquiry. He said that he cannot continue with the inquest due to what has been disclosed by the state parties in this inquest.

“But rather than accepting that and endorsing the families’ calls for a public inquiry, the Secretary of State has now told the families that he will take them to court like every other family. This is a disgraceful attempt to divert justice for families. It’s absolutely disgusting.

“We plan now to lodge urgent court proceedings in the High Court in Belfast to get the ruling in full for the families so that they can finally get the information that proves that there was collusion in these murders.”

Mr Booth said the Government should hang its head in shame.

“The Secretary of State has been called in several inquests now to initiate public inquiries for families bereaved through collusion,” he said.

“This is another attempt by the Secretary of State to show the utmost disrespect to families by not only denying them public inquiries, but by trying to take legal action against bereaved families in this country to stop them getting access to the truth, the truth that the British state is hiding, the truth that their agents were involved in these murders, the truth that they didn’t prosecute them, the truth they supplied them with weapons, they supplied them with intelligence, and they allowed them to carry out killings with impunity.

“This is an absolute disgrace and the Secretary of State and his government should hang their head in shame.”

Kevin McKearney’s brother, Tommy, said the families were “outraged” and “disgusted”.

“Once again the British state has refused to open itself to scrutiny,” he said outside court in Belfast.

“There’s been multiple incidents of state agents being involved in collusion. And I’m at the stage now refusing to even use the word collusion, because I am suggesting very strongly that what we’re looking at here is participation by the British state in this outrageous round of murders.

“I think we’ve got to call for a public inquiry and I endorse the statement by the judge for a public inquiry.”

Commenting on the Government’s threatened legal action, he added: “I can only conclude it’s because of the involvement of state agents in not only this case, but several other cases – numerous cases, countless cases where the British state has been involved, British state agents have been involved.”

In a statement, a UK Government spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will give careful consideration to the coroner’s ruling when it is delivered and to related correspondence when it is received.”