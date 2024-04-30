Nigerians struggle with fuel shortages as queues form across major cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigerians struggle with fuel shortages as queues form across major cities

By Press Association
Cars queue to buy fuel at a petrol station in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Cars queue to buy fuel at a petrol station in Lagos, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Nigerians have been queuing for hours to buy fuel across major cities amid the West African nation’s latest fuel shortage, which is causing more hardship for millions already struggling in an economic crisis.

The fuel shortage has led to an increase in transportation costs in the country where many people rely on public transportation.

Authorities blamed the shortage on supply disruptions due to logistical challenges.

Queues leading to fuel stations stretched up to 1.8 miles in some cities including the capital, Abuja.

Petrol station in Lagos
Long queues have formed at petrol stations in Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Nigeria is one of Africa’s top crude oil producers, but petrol shortages are commonplace, mostly as a result of frequent strikes and supply disruptions.

As on previous occasions, Nigeria’s state oil firm accused fuel companies of exploiting the current situation to maximise profit.

Nigeria relies heavily on imported fuel due to under-performing refineries. The biggest refinery in Africa opened recently in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, and is expected to boost refining capacity. However, the privately owned facility still produces only diesel and aviation fuel.

The cost of fuel in many fuel stations in Abuja has already jumped by more than 15%.

The fuel crisis causes difficulties for the many businesses that run on generators because of Nigeria’s chronically erratic power supply, which has worsened in recent weeks.

In some parts of Abuja and Lagos, half the roads were filled with traffic jams of private car owners and taxi drivers, including some who had parked near fuel stations overnight.