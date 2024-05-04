Ivan Toney’s goal drought continues as Brentford and Fulham share points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ivan Toney’s goal drought continues as Brentford and Fulham share points

By Press Association
Ivan Toney (right) failed to impress against Fulham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Ivan Toney (right) failed to impress against Fulham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Ivan Toney’s goal drought stretched to 10 matches as Brentford fought out a 0-0 draw with west London neighbours Fulham.

The England striker found the net against Belgium in March but has not scored for the Bees since the middle of February and is now on his longest run without a club goal since playing for Peterborough in 2019.

Not that there was much riding on a distinctly low-key derby between two sides safe from relegation and nowhere near a place in Europe.

While Toney did not have a sniff at goal, Raul Jimenez should have won it for Fulham only to fire their best chance over.

Fulham had most of the ball but Brentford created the clearer opportunities during the first half, a case in point being when Willian surged forward only to turn and give the ball back to Toney.

The 28-year-old fed strike partner Bryan Mbeumo, who raced forward only to see his shot deflected on to the crossbar by a desperate challenge from Calvin Bassey.

The rebound fell to Keane Lewis-Potter, but his effort bounced straight into the arms of Cottagers keeper Bernd Leno.

Centre-half Pinnock briefly joined the Bees attack and his header across the penalty area found captain Christian Norgard, whose volley flew across goal and wide with Toney unable to get a touch at the far post.

Just before the break Keane Lewis-Potter chased a long cross-field ball towards the left corner, beat full-back Timothy Castagne and dinked an effort over Leno, but the danger was cleared by defender Issa Diop.

Fulham’s two best chances in the opening half fell to Alex Iwobi, who fizzed a drive inches over the crossbar and then embarked on a mazy run along the edge of the penalty area only to shoot straight at Mark Flekken.

The second half was all Fulham, looking for only their second win in seven short trips along the Thames.

Iwobi squared the ball to Andreas Pereira, who sidefooted his shot narrowly over from 20 yards.

Iwobi then lifted a cross to the far post, from where Rodrigo Muniz’s downward header was held by Flekken, before Castagne headed over from Pereira’s corner.

The points ought to have been Fulham’s with 15 minutes left when Adama Traore outmuscled Yehor Yarmoliuk and crossed for fellow substitute Jimenez, only for the Mexican striker to blaze a golden chance over from 15 yards out.

Flekken made a late save low down to deny Traore as the Bees held out for a point from a derby that will not live long in the memory.