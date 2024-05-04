Orthodox worshippers greet ancient ceremony of the Holy Fire in Jerusalem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orthodox worshippers greet ancient ceremony of the Holy Fire in Jerusalem

By Press Association
A Christian Orthodox pilgrim holds a candle during the Holy Fire ceremony (AP)
A Christian Orthodox pilgrim holds a candle during the Holy Fire ceremony (AP)

Christian Orthodox worshippers have thronged the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for one of the most chaotic gatherings in the Christian calendar – the ancient ceremony of the Holy Fire.

The event takes place in the location where Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead, and involves a flame being taken from Jesus’ tomb and used to light the candles of Christian Orthodox believers.

Cheers and prayers rang out as candles were lit one by one from the tomb.

Fire ceremony
Christian Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during the ceremony (AP)

Soon, the dim chamber was lit by a constellation of handheld flames as part of the rite of Orthodox Easter week in Jerusalem. Worshippers believe the flame’s origin is a miracle.

Some young men holding crosses jumped up and down in the crowd and chanted.

One worshipper, Angela Manoug, said: “I am speechless, I don’t even know how to explain it.

Christian ceremony
Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead at this location (AP)

“It is my first time that I have seen the holy light, and I am very blessed by God to have seen it.”

The ceremony for believers in Greek Orthodox communities has been held for more than a millennium. The church is built on the site where Christian tradition holds that Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

There is not enough space for all who would like to attend, which has caused friction with Israeli authorities, and stampedes have occurred in the past.

Church of the Holy Sepulchre
The event takes place at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (AP)

But Saturday’s event was joyous.

There was also some reflection on the Israel-Hamas war, taking place not far away.

“This year is very sad, but I wish with the light of the holy fire from Jerusalem will give peace all around the world, thank you and happy Easter, Jesus is risen,” said worshipper Issa Assasieh, with flames in both fists.

Israel Palestinians Holy Fire
The annual ceremony that has been observed for over a millennium (AP)

Israel captured the Old City, along with the rest of the city’s eastern half, in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it in a move not internationally recognised.

Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for state.