Alleged sword attacker in court over Hainault schoolboy murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Alleged sword attacker in court over Hainault schoolboy murder

By Press Association
A teddy bear in an Arsenal top on a table at vigil at Hainault Underground Station Car Park, north east London, in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was killed in a sword attack (Jeff Moore/PA)
A teddy bear in an Arsenal top on a table at vigil at Hainault Underground Station Car Park, north east London, in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was killed in a sword attack (Jeff Moore/PA)

An alleged samurai sword attacker has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of virtually decapitating a 14-year-old schoolboy during a 20-minute rampage.

Marcus Arduini Monzo allegedly ran up behind Daniel Anjorin and slashed him in the neck and chest as the youngster was walking to school.

Monzo, 36, also allegedly injured four other people – including two police officers – during five separate incidents over 20 minutes in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30.

Hainault incident
Victim Daniel Anjorin was attacked as he walked to school (Met Police/PA)

On Tuesday, Monzo appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, confirmed his name and date of birth as he stood in the dock.

Judge Lucraft set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on July 23 and a provisional three-week trial at the Old Bailey from February 3 next year.

Monzo was remanded into custody.

Just before 7am last Tuesday, Monzo allegedly crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting member of the public, Donato Iwule.

He then allegedly attacked Daniel from behind, slashing his neck and stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Hainault incident
Floral tributes laid in Laing Close, Hainault (Yui Mok/PA)

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told the court the boy was “largely decapitated” in the attack.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma to the head”.

When police officers rushed to help the teenager, Monzo allegedly appeared from a bush and chased them.

It is alleged he jumped out at Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield, causing “significant injuries”.

The defendant then allegedly made his way across a number of gardens before entering the home of a couple who were asleep with their four-year-old child.

Monzo allegedly attacked the father, Henry De Los Rios Polania, in the bedroom, causing injuries to his neck and arm.

Damage to a property on Laing Close near the scene in Hainault, north east London
Damage to a property on Laing Close near the scene in Hainault (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

A second officer, Inspector Moloy Elec Campbell, attempted to apprehend the defendant and was also stabbed with the sword, it is alleged.

The defendant was tasered and arrested.

Monzo was charged with Daniel’s murder, the attempted murder of Mr Iwule and Pc Mechem-Whitfield, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr De Los Rios Polania and Inspector Campbell.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

On Saturday, Daniel’s devastated parents issued a statement paying tribute to their “loved and amazing son”.

They said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”

The family sent “best wishes” for the other victims of the “unthinkable incident” and thanked the local community for their support.

On Sunday, more than 300 people gathered at a vigil to pay tribute to Daniel.