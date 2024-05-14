I did not play politics during pandemic – O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

I did not play politics during pandemic – O’Neill

By Press Association
First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill arriving at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)
First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill arriving at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has denied “playing politics” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms O’Neill, who now serves as First Minister, is giving evidence across the day to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry sitting in Belfast.

Asked if she felt she gave good leadership to Northern Ireland with then First Minister Arlene Foster during the pandemic, Ms O’Neill said she did.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland and former leader of the DUP, was First Minister during the pandemic (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill was shown a tense WhatsApp message exchange with Baroness Foster dated March 21 2020.

Baroness Foster tells Ms O’Neill in the exchange that she felt her “public undermining of Robin (Swann) was totally uncalled for”.

“If you want to effect change in a policy you are going completely the wrong way about it. You are playing politics when things are much too serious.

“It is hugely disappointing but unfortunately I’m not surprised.”

Ms O’Neill responded in the exchange: “It’s too serious to tolerate. Lives will be lost. Start listening.”

Baroness Foster went on to query whether Ms O’Neill was “calling two of your ministerial colleagues incompetent”, adding “Naomi (Long) and Robin (Swann) have both raised concerns about your behaviour”, and urged her to be “more collegiate”.

Michelle O’Neill visits Primate Dixon Primary School
The Covid Inquiry was shown a tense WhatsApp exchange between Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms O’Neill responded: “The department is not serving Robin. We are not being served well by the civil service. This is a time to knock head and to get them to act with haste. Our nurses are crying out for help to do their jobs. I spoke to many from the western trust area over this week and they need us to fight for them.”Lead counsel to the inquiry Clair Dobbin KC put to Ms O’Neill the accusation of playing politics.

Ms O’Neill said she “absolutely” rejects that she played politics over Covid-19 measures.

She also pointed out the exchange came in the context of disagreement within the Executive around the closure of schools.

“As I said, I refute the allegation of playing politics, this was about what I thought was the right thing to do,” she told the inquiry.

She said that she was “trying to find consensus around the Executive table” around issues such as school closures.

Responding to exchanges between her and Baroness Foster, Ms O’Neill said: “We had a difference of approach, that’s not politicking, [it’s] about what’s the right way and what’s the wrong way.

“As I said, I refute the allegation of playing politics, this was about what I thought was the right thing to do.”