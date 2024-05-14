Justin Thomas keeping one eye on Leeds’ play-off as he bids for third US PGA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justin Thomas keeping one eye on Leeds’ play-off as he bids for third US PGA

By Press Association
Justin Thomas speaks during a news conference at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Justin Thomas speaks during a news conference at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Justin Thomas may be seeking a third US PGA Championship in his home town of Louisville, but he will also have one eye on events in a completely different sport almost 4,000 miles away.

Thomas and Ryder Cup team-mate Jordan Spieth are among a group of star-studded minority investors in Leeds United, who face Norwich in the second leg of the Championship play-offs at Elland Road on Thursday evening.

The 8pm kick-off has worked out well for Thomas, who has been given an early tee time for the opening round at Valhalla, where he will bid to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time after victories in 2017 and 2022.

“I’m very excited about my morning tee time on Thursday,” Thomas said. “That has worked out nicely for that 3 o’clock game.”

Asked if he had any advice on how Leeds could improve their woeful play-off record – they have failed to gain promotion from all five of their previous attempts – Thomas added: “My advice is very different than probably anything that would be useful or helpful to them, but I know I’ve really, really enjoyed learning a lot more about the sport.

“Billy Foster [Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie], I think between him, Jordan and I, we’ve definitely become a lot closer over the last year, and he’s given us a lot of insight and knowledge in terms of Leeds and sending us videos from games.

“Right now I like the fact that they’re playing at Elland Road. I know that they’re a tough team to beat there, so I’m excited to watch.”

Thomas turned professional the year before the US PGA was last held at Valhalla in 2014 and, although he failed to qualify a decade ago, he was on site as a seven-year-old spectator in 2000 when Tiger Woods beat Bob May in a play-off.

“I would say this tournament at this golf course, watching Tiger here in 2000 in person, is a large part of my love for professional golf and wanting to win majors and golf tournaments,” Thomas added.

“I obviously don’t remember a lot, being seven years old. But I remember just being probably like inspired, being very in awe. I just hadn’t been to anything that big. I mean, the energy that week was crazy.

“As you know, the Kentucky, Louisville sports fans are sports fans and we don’t get golf tournaments really ever, let alone major championships, and when it comes here they love it.

“Just the energy was crazy that week and just hearing the roars in person. You’re on one side of the course, you hear it on another side of the course.

“As a seven-year-old that’s pretty cool to hear in person. Watching Tiger and Bob May duel it out and how it all ended and me being a Tiger fan that I was, it was about as perfect of a week as I could have imagined.

“Not that you know what you want to do when you’re seven years old, but I had a pretty good idea that I wanted to play golf.”