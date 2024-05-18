Man accused of trying to kill Slovak prime minister makes first court appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Man accused of trying to kill Slovak prime minister makes first court appearance

By Press Association
Police guard the area as a convoy brings the suspect in shooting of Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, to court in Pezinok (Tomas Benedikovic/AP)
The man accused of attempting to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made his first court appearance as the politician remained in a serious condition recovering from surgery after surviving multiple gunshots, Slovak state media has said.

Mr Fico, 59, was attacked as he greeted supporters following a government meeting on Wednesday in the former coal mining town of Handlova.

The suspect, who was tackled to the ground and arrested, appeared at the Specialised Criminal Court on Saturday where prosecutors sought an order to detain him further.

Media were banned from the court hearing.

Health minister Zuzana Dolinkova said Mr Fico’s condition was stable but serious on Saturday but a two-hour surgery on Friday to remove dead tissue from multiple gunshot wounds “contributed to a positive prognosis”.

Robert Fico was shot on Wednesday
Robert Fico was shot on Wednesday (Denes Erdos/AP)

Prosecutors told police not to publicly identify the suspect or release other details about the case, but unconfirmed media reports said the man was a 71-year-old retiree known as an amateur poet who may have once worked as a shopping centre security guard.

Government authorities gave details that matched that description, adding the suspect did not belong to any political groups, although the attack itself was politically motivated.

Police wearing balaclavas and carrying rifles guarded the courthouse in Pezinok, a small town outside the capital, Bratislava.

Officers had taken the suspect to his home in the town of Levice on Friday and seized a computer and some documents, according to local media.

Slovakia Prime Minister
Police escort a man, believed to be the suspect for Wednesday’s assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, from his home in Levice, Slovakia (TVNoviny via AP)

Miriam Lapunikova, the director of the University FD Roosevelt hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Mr Fico was taken by helicopter after he was shot, said he was awake and stable in an intensive care unit.

Mr Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond. His return to power last year on a pro-Russia, anti-American platform led to worries among fellow European Union and Nato members that he would abandon his country’s pro-western course, particularly on Ukraine.

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Slovakia was one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, but Mr Fico halted arms deliveries to Ukraine when he returned to power, his fourth time serving as prime minister.

Thousands of demonstrators have repeatedly rallied in the capital and around the country of 5.4 million to protest against his policies.