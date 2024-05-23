Wreckage of wartime ace’s plane found in jungle, say explorers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Wreckage of wartime ace’s plane found in jungle, say explorers

By Press Association
Captain Richard J Bong with his plane, nicknamed Marge after his girlfriend (AP)
Captain Richard J Bong with his plane, nicknamed Marge after his girlfriend (AP)

Searchers announced on Thursday they have discovered what they believe is the wreckage of Second World War ace Richard Bong’s plane in the South Pacific.

The Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Centre in Superior, Wisconsin, and the nonprofit Second World War historical preservation group Pacific Wrecks announced in March they were launching a joint search for the Lockheed P-38 Lightning fighter.

Captain Richard Bong nicknamed the plane “Marge” after his girlfriend, Marge Vattendahl.

Another pilot, Thomas Malone, was flying the plane in March 1944 over what is now known as Papua New Guinea when engine failure sent it into a spin. Mr Malone bailed out before the plane crashed in the jungle.

The expedition’s leader, Pacific Wrecks director Justin Taylan, said the search team discovered the wreckage in the jungles of Papua New Guinea’s Madang Province on May 15.

He released photos of himself in the jungle with chunks of metal on the ground. In one photo he points to what the caption calls a wing tip from the plane stamped with “993”, the last three numbers of the plane’s serial number.

Enlarging the photo shows markings that could be two “9s” but they are obscured by what might be dirt or rust. Another photo shows a piece of metal stamped with “Model P-38 JK”.

Mr Taylan said during a video news conference from Papua New Guinea on Thursday afternoon that the serial number and model identification prove the plane is Marge “definitely, beyond a doubt”.

“I think it’s safe to say mission accomplished,” Mr Taylan said. “Marge has been identified. It’s a great day for the centre, a great day for Pacific Wrecks, a great day for history.”

Mr Taylan has been researching the location of the crash site for years. He said that historical records suggested it went down on the grounds of a 150-year old plantation. Local residents initially showed the expedition the wreck of a Japanese fighter plane before telling the searchers about wreckage deeper in the jungle.

The explorers hiked through the jungle until they discovered wreckage in a ravine, Mr Taylan said.

At the top of the ravine they found two aircraft engines sticking out of the ground, indicating the plane went in nose-first and buried itself in the ground. Mr Taylan said Capt Bong painted the wing tips red and the paint was still on them.

Capt Bong, who grew up in Poplar, Wisconsin, is credited with shooting down 40 Japanese aircraft during the Second World War. He plastered a blow-up of Ms Vattendahl’s portrait on the nose of his plane, according to a Pacific Wrecks summary of the plane’s service.

Capt Bong shot down more planes than any other American pilot. General Douglas MacArthur awarded him the Medal of Honor, the US military’s highest decoration, in 1944. Mr Taylan said that Mr Bong shot down three planes while flying Marge.

Capt Bong and Ms Vattendahl eventually married in 1945. Mr Bong was assigned to duty as a test pilot in Burbank, California, after three combat tours in the South Pacific. He was killed on August 6, 1945, when a P-80 jet fighter he was testing crashed.

He died on the same day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Ms Vattendahl was 21 at the time of Capt Bong’s death. She went on to become a model and a magazine publisher in Los Angeles. She died in September 2003.

A bridge connecting Superior and Duluth, Minnesota, is named after Capt Bong.

“The Bong family is very excited about this discovery,” James Bong, Richard Bong’s nephew, said in the news release. “It is amazing and incredible that ‘Marge’ has been found and identified.”