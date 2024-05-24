Putin questions Zelensky’s legitimacy as Ukraine’s leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin questions Zelensky’s legitimacy as Ukraine’s leader

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a welcome ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, on Friday (Dmitriy Azarov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited his Belarusian counterpart and close ally for talks on Friday in Minsk, after which he questioned whether Volodymyr Zelensky has the legitimacy to negotiate on Ukraine’s behalf.

Russia is willing to hold talks about the war in Ukraine, Mr Putin said, but Mr Zelensky’s five-year term in office was supposed to end on May 20.

However, Mr Zelensky has ruled out holding new presidential elections while his country is at war — something Mr Putin apparently ignored in remarks to reporters.

Ukrainian legislation bans elections during martial law that has been in place since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022. The country would have to amend the law to elections during a state of war.

Russian officials have repeatedly called attention to the question of Mr Zelensky’s term in office during the past week.

“Of course, we are aware that the legitimacy of the current head of state has ended,” Mr Putin said at a news conference in Minsk after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“We must be completely sure that we are dealing with legitimate authorities,” said Mr Putin, who has repeatedly stated that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine.

However, Mr Zelensky has rejected the preconditions that Russia has put forth for talks, including allowing Russia to retain the territory Kremlin’s forces have taken since the February 2022 invasion.

An international peace conference on Ukraine is to be held in Switzerland in June, but Russia has not been not invited and Mr Putin has dismissed the conference’s importance.

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko walk after their talks at the Palace of Independence in Minsk (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The two-day visit to Belarus was one of several foreign tours Mr Putin used to kick off his fifth term in office. Since his May 7 inauguration, he has also gone to China and is expected in Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Russia and Belarus have increasingly close relations and foresee eventually forming a so-called “union state”.

Mr Lukashenko has given Moscow permission to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons and troops to in Belarus, which shares a 1,084-km (673-mile) border with Ukraine. In 2023, Russia moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Unlike nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles that can destroy entire cities, tactical nuclear weapons intended for use against troops on the battlefield are less powerful. Such weapons include aerial bombs, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery munitions.

Deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus would allow Russian aircraft and missiles to reach potential targets in Ukraine more easily and quickly if Moscow decides to use them. It also extends Russia’s capability to target several Nato allies in Eastern and Central Europe.

Russia has also used Belarus, which depends on Russian loans and cheap energy, as a staging ground in the war in Ukraine, deploying some of its troops there.

The two countries kicked off military drills involving tactical nuclear weapons earlier this month.

Moscow said its drills, announced publicly for the first time on May 6, were a response to statements by Western officials signaling possibly deeper involvement in the war in Ukraine. The drills began this week.

Belarus launched its manoeuvres involving missiles and warplanes capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons on May 7.