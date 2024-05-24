Super Size Me documentarian Morgan Spurlock was ‘influential filmmaker’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Super Size Me documentarian Morgan Spurlock was ‘influential filmmaker’

By Press Association
Super Size Me documentarian Morgan Spurlock was 'influential filmmaker' (Yui Mok/PA)
Super Size Me documentarian Morgan Spurlock was ‘influential filmmaker’ (Yui Mok/PA)

US filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has been remembered for having “changed the world with his art”, following his death at the age of 53.

Spurlock rose to global fame thanks to his Oscar-nominated 2004 documentary titled Super Size Me, which saw him eat McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast food diet.

He died on Thursday in New York “peacefully surrounded by family and friends” from complications of cancer, his family said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

Obit Morgan Spurlock
Morgan Spurlock poses at the Los Angeles premiere of his film Super Size Me in 2004 (Mark J Terrill/AP)

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” Craig Spurlock said in the statement.

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas, and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man.

“I am so proud to have worked together with him.”

During his career, Spurlock’s work addressed controversial subject matters including the US war in Afghanistan – titled Where In The World Is Osama Bin Laden – which saw him search for the Al-Qaeda leader who was killed in 2011.

He also tackled questions of product placement and consumer marketing in The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, and elder care and gambling in series Morgan Spurlock Inside Man.

Obit-Morgan-Spurlock
Morgan Spurlock died at the age of 53 (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Spurlock is also known for directing One Direction documentary film This Is Us in 2013.

US filmmaker Brett Morgen said his “heart breaks” for the family and friends of Spurlock.

“Morgan Spurlock achieved what most artists only dream: he actually changed the world with his art,” he said on X.

“He was an amazing father, brother, friend and one of the most important and influential filmmakers of my time.”

Spurlock was nominated for an Emmy in 2010 for his work as executive producer on The Simpsons: 20th Anniversary Special 0 In 3-D! On Ice!.

US producer Al Jean, known for his work on The Simpsons, described Spurlock’s death as a “great loss”.

“V v v sad to learn of the passing of Morgan Spurlock,” he said on X.

“A very talented, funny and brilliant man and a true friend to @TheSimpsons.”

Spurlock made a splash in 2004 with his groundbreaking Super Size Me documentary, and returned in 2019 with Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! about how the fast food had rebranded itself following his first documentary.

It had been scheduled to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017, but was pulled at the height of the #MeToo movement.

It came after Spurlock acknowledged he was “part of the problem” confessing he had been accused of rape while in college during an encounter he thought was consensual, and had also settled a sexual harassment allegation with a female assistant.

Spurlock leaves behind his two sons Laken and Kallen, his mother Phyllis, his father Ben, brothers Craig and Barry and former spouses Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein – the mothers of his children.