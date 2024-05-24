What the papers say – May 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – May 25

By Press Association
What the papers say – May 25 (PA)
What the papers say – May 25 (PA)

The early skirmishes of the election campaign continue to dominate the front pages of the newspapers heading into the weekend.

The words “Gove quits” feature strongly on the front of several papers after Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove joined the growing list of Conservative MPs who have decided not to stand again.

The Daily Express says his “shock exit” has rocked the Tories, while the Daily Mirror says he has left “Sunak’s sinking ship”.

Yesterday’s decision, along with that of former party leadership contender Dame Andrea Leadsom, has piled the pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak according to The Times while the i weekend says the latest departures are part of a record exodus.

The FT Weekend says the latest departures have taken the number of departing Tory MPs past the previous high of 1997, while The Independent reports the Conservatives are facing a “scramble” to find enough remaining candidates.

The economy is the main battleground of the day with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves writing in the Daily Mail, insisting Labour will not “play fast and loose” with readers’ money.

An interview with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt dominates the front of The Daily Telegraph as he labels inheritance “profoundly anti-Conservative” and pledges more tax help for the middle classes.

The Guardian breaks step as it confines the election to a downpage story, choosing to lead on the International Court of Justice’s call for Israel to halt its assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

And the Daily Star reveals learning to play the didgeridoo can help beat the “curse of snoring”.