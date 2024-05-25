Sex worker drama Anora wins the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex worker drama Anora wins the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

By Press Association
Sean Baker accepts the Palme d’Or for the film Anora (Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Sean Baker’s Anora, a comic but devastating Brooklyn odyssey about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, has won the Cannes Film Festival’s top award, the Palme d’Or.

Baker accepted the prize with his film’s star, Mikey Madison, watching in the audience at the Cannes closing ceremony on Saturday.

The win for Anora marks a new high point for Baker, the director of The Florida Project.

APTOPIX France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony
Sean Baker, right, holds the Palme d’Or for the film Anora, alongside George Lucas during the awards ceremony (Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

It is also the fifth straight Palme d’Or won by indie distributor Neon, following Parasite, Titane, Triangle Of Sadness and last year’s winner, Anatomy Of A Fall.

“I don’t really know what’s happening right now,” said Baker.

While Anora was arguably the most acclaimed film of the festival, its win was a slight surprise. Many expected either the gentle Indian drama All We Imagine As Light or the Iranian film The Seed Of The Sacred Fig to win. Both of those films also took home prizes.

It was not the only surprise of the closing ceremony. Before George Lucas was given an honorary Palme d’Or, his old friend and sometimes collaborator Francis Ford Coppola appeared to present it to him, reuniting two of the most pivotal figures of the last half-century of American moviemaking.

All We Imagine As Light, about sisterhood in modern Mumbai, won the Grand Prix, Cannes’ second-highest honour. Payal Kapadia’s second feature was the first Indian in competition in Cannes in 30 years.

The jury awarded a special prize to Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, a drama made secretly in Iran.

France Cannes 2024 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet
Coralie Fargeat, left, and Demi Moore greet photographers in Cannes on Saturday (Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP)

Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film The Substance, starring Demi Moore as a Hollywood actress who goes to gory extremes to remain youthful, won for best screenplay.

“I really believe that movies can change the world, so I hope this movie will be a little stone to build new foundations,” said Fargeat.

“I really think we need a revolution and I don’t think it has really started yet.”

Some thought Moore might take best actress but that award instead went to an ensemble of actors: Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz for Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman. Gascon, who accepted the award, is the first trans actor to win a major prize at Cannes.

Emilia Perez also won Cannes’ jury prize, giving a rare two awards at a festival where prizes are usually spread around.

Best actor went to Jesse Plemons for Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness. In the film, three stories are told with largely the same company of actors. Plemons, a standout in several chapters, did not attend the closing ceremony.

Portuguese director Miguel Gomes won best director for his Grand Tour, an Asian odyssey in which a man flees his fiancee from Rangoon in 1917.

“Sometimes I get lucky,” shrugged Gomes.

The Camera d’Or, the prize for best first feature across all of Cannes official selections, went to Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for Armand, starring The Worst Person In The World star Renate Reinsve. Tondel is the grandson of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman and Norwegian actor Liv Ullman.

During the brief awards ceremony, Lucas was to be given an honorary Palme d’Or. During the festival, Cannes gave the same tribute to Meryl Streep and the Japanese anime factory Studio Ghibli.