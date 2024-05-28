Kourtney Kardashian underwent five failed IVF cycles before conceiving naturally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kourtney Kardashian underwent five failed IVF cycles before conceiving naturally

By Press Association
Kourtney Kardashian underwent five failed IVF cycles before conceiving naturally (Ian West/PA)
Kourtney Kardashian underwent five failed IVF cycles before conceiving naturally (Ian West/PA)

Kourtney Kardashian Barker attempted five failed cycles of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and three retrievals before she conceived naturally with her husband, Travis Barker.

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer shared the first pictures of their newborn son Rocky in December.

They fell pregnant naturally after taking a break from IVF treatment ahead of their wedding in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy.

Kardashian Barker appeared on Instagram to answer questions from her fans, including about her journey with IVF.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

The question said: “Had six failed IVFs – how did you find the strength to keep going? It’s debilitating.”

Kardashian Barker replied: “I stopped after a year of trying (five failed IVF cycles, three retrievals). My body relaxed, and I believed in God’s plan for my life.

“Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us.

“Also lots of optimising my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful.”

She confirmed she conceived her son, Rocky, on Valentine’s Day in 2023 after halting treatment.

She “got pregnant 100% naturally”, adding she became pregnant a whole year after the couple stopped treatments.

During her pregnancy, 45-year-old Kardashian Barker underwent “urgent foetal surgery”, which saw her husband abandon gigs in the UK and Ireland to be at her side.

Last September, she said she was “eternally grateful” to the doctors who saved her baby’s life.

The couple announced they were legally married in April 2022 after holding a “practice” wedding following the Grammys, hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

Kardashian and Barker both have three children from previous relationships.