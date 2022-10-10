Bank takes steps to ensure ‘orderly end’ to emergency bond-buying scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank takes steps to ensure ‘orderly end’ to emergency bond-buying scheme

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 8.15am
The Bank of England has unveiled further measures to ensure an “orderly end” to its emergency gilt-buying programme that was launched after the mini-budget market turmoil left the UK on the brink of a financial crisis (William Barton/Alamy/PA)
The Bank of England has unveiled further measures to ensure an "orderly end" to its emergency gilt-buying programme, which was launched after the mini-budget market turmoil left the UK on the brink of a financial crisis (William Barton/Alamy/PA)

The Bank of England has unveiled further measures to ensure an “orderly end” to its emergency gilt-buying programme, which was launched after the mini-budget market turmoil left the UK on the brink of a financial crisis.

The Bank said it will double the daily limit on its gilt-buying programme to £10 billion as the scheme draws to a close ahead of Friday’s cut-off.

It said it has so far bought only around £5 billion of UK Government bonds under the £65 billion programme launched late last month, when it stepped in to avoid “widespread financial instability”.

The central bank was forced to intervene with emergency action when the mini-budget market chaos caused the pound to tumble and yields on gilts to soar, which left some pension funds across the industry close to collapse.

It laid bare the scale of the woes last week when it said the scheme helped the UK narrowly avoid a market meltdown caused by concerns over the Chancellor’s £45 billion unfunded tax cuts, which threatened to spill over from the pension industry throughout the wider financial sector.

The market turmoil had forced pension funds to sell UK Government bonds to head off worries over their solvency, but this was threatening to see them suffer severe losses and was creating a downward spiral in gilt prices as more were offloaded.

Investment banks made calls on so-called liability driven investment (LDI) funds, which in turn called on pension funds, which were forced into a fire sale of gilts, driving prices still lower and yields higher.

The Bank said its move to step in on September 28 was designed to allow LDI funds to address risks to their financial resilience – and raise needed collateral – by immediately sending gilt yields lower.

It said on Monday these funds “have made substantial progress in doing so over the past week”.

But there have been fears there could be a return to pension fund woes when the scheme ends on October 14.

The Bank said it will take a number of extra measures ahead of Friday’s deadline for its bond-buying programme, including a scheme to allow banks to help ease liquidity pressures facing their client LDI funds through liquidity insurance operations, which will run after the end of this week.

Under these operations, the Bank will accept collateral eligible under the Sterling Monetary Framework (SMF), including index-linked gilts, and also a wider range of collateral than normally eligible, such as corporate bonds.

It said: “Beyond the end of this week’s operations, the Bank will continue to work with the UK authorities and regulators to ensure that the LDI industry operates on a more resilient basis in future.”

