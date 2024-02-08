Row over Labour’s £28bn green pledge is irrelevant, says former net-zero tsar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Row over Labour’s £28bn green pledge is irrelevant, says former net-zero tsar

By Press Association
Chris Skidmore has urged supporters of net zero to be more vocal in 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chris Skidmore has urged supporters of net zero to be more vocal in 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)

The argument over the £28 billion price tag for Labour’s green prosperity plan is “sterile and irrelevant”, the former net-zero tsar has said.

Former Conservative MP Chris Skidmore, who quit Parliament in protest at Government plans to expand oil and gas production, said on Thursday that it was more important to focus on long-term commitments and outcomes than pledges to spend a specific figure.

He said: “I would like to see, at the centre, a sense of stability, and that’s where the £28 billion is, I think, a sterile debate.

“It’s more important about getting that commitment into the 2030s than the actual pounds and pence on the page.”

Mr Skidmore made his comments during a speech in central London calling for supporters of net zero to be more vocal in 2024, just as Labour prepared to announce it was rowing back from a commitment to spend £28 billion per year on green projects.

He said: “2024 must be a year in which, regardless of our mainstream political differences, those who are serious about the future of the UK, who want to provide hope and reassurance that the future can be better than the present, and certainly better than the past, must step up to deliver their messages in ways that can clearly communicate and cut through.

“Labour’s plan for a green mission, for instance, has been trapped in a sterile and irrelevant media debate over a £28 billion figure.

“It doesn’t seem to matter that the current Government, if you add up all the various spending commitments from £11 billion on offshore wind announced at Cop28, to £20 billion on CCUS (caron capture, utilisation and storage) over 20 years, to an additional £6 billion for a Great British insulation scheme, has probably also committed to a similar amount of spending.”

Labour business event
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce his party is rowing back on its £28 billion green spending pledge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He went on to say that it was “not a time for green hushing”, but instead called for environmentalists to “loudly proclaim” the opportunities provided by net zero and the risk that delaying would “cost jobs and growth that could have been ours”.

Mr Skidmore said 2024 could be “one of the most important years” for net zero in the UK, with both the general election and local elections taking place over the coming months.

He said: “Elections are won by parties setting out what they stand for, not by those parties that simply shout what they are against.

“Elections are won by the party that voters believe will deliver a vision of hope, how life in Britain can be improved, made better, by those who are not content with the status quo.

“And there is, in my mind, no better opportunity for all political parties to demonstrate hope for a better Britain than in embracing the benefits that net zero can bring.”

Thursday also brought reports from the EU’s climate service that the past 12 months had seen global temperatures rise by 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, exceeding for the first time the long-term target set by the Paris Agreement in 2015.

More from The Courier