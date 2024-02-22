Student, 70, graduates despite sight loss trauma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student, 70, graduates despite sight loss trauma

By Press Association
Paul Deal in 1984 when he was working as the editor of the Bedfordshire Times Series (Paul Deal/PA)
A 70-year-old grandfather who left school with four O-levels has graduated from university despite losing much of his eyesight during his degree.

Paul Deal was half way through his master’s (MA) in history when his vision began to blur while he was walking the dog.

Thinking nothing of it, he considered ringing an optician for advice.

But at 2am the next day, Mr Deal would be heading into theatre, where an eye surgeon sought to halt an infection that was rapidly travelling through his right eye.

Mr Deal spent 40 years as a journalist, but none of his deadlines had felt as urgent as this.

“It was a traumatic time. After another operation the next day I was told I might not get my sight back. I thought ‘what the hell am I going to do about my MA now?’,” he said.

Mr Deal was left with around 20% vision in his right eye and not much more in his left.

He deferred his history MA by a year as he made frequent visits to Bristol Eye Hospital and investigated assistive technology to aid reading, after struggling with a magnifying lens.

The father-of-three returned to his studies, only to suffer a spate of nose bleeds so severe that he ended up in A&E three times.

Paul Deal in 1971 while working as a reporter for the Evening Echo in Basildon (Paul Deal/PA)

Laser eye surgery on his left eye returned some of his sight.

Still unable to drive, Mr Deal would take two trains and a bus to get to the university in Bristol from his home near Bradford upon Avon, Wiltshire.

Despite this, he struggled on and finished his mammoth 15,000 word dissertation.

“I’d always loved the idea of going back to education,” said Mr Deal.

“Growing up in east London and Essex I never thought I’d go to university. Never. None of my family had gone and I was just completely focused on becoming a journalist.”

Today he graduated in front of his wife, Diana and youngest daughter, Rebecca.

The Wills Memorial Building at the University of Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
After retirement Mr Deal enrolled on a University of Bristol history short course, which aimed to help mature students progress to a full degree (Ben Birchall/PA)

“It’s been a heck of a time and I’m very proud to be graduating. I’ve been looking forward to this day immensely,” he said.

“I wondered how I’d cope at university and it was hard at times. However, I learnt that, even at prestigious institutions like Bristol, you are made welcome by students and teachers, no matter if you are older.

“I also feel very positively towards the university for supporting me through the difficult times.

“I would love to think that someone who’s stopped working might see my story and consider becoming a student.

“I miss studying here and I made some good friends along the way.”

While studying for A-Levels – including one in history – Mr Deal got a summer job as an editorial messenger boy on the Basildon-based Evening Echo.

Spotting a big story that the newsroom had overlooked got him noticed by the editor, who offered him a position as their first trainee reporter.

During a successful career he reported briefly from Northern Ireland and edited newspapers including the Bath Evening Chronicle and the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph.

He spent 15 years at the BBC, producing national news bulletins, and later worked as a communications officer for Wiltshire Police.

After retirement he enrolled on a University of Bristol history short course, which aimed to help mature students progress to a full degree.

Mr Deal has a particular interest in the English Civil Wars, Irish history and Bristol’s role in the slave trade.