Almost 1.5 million appointments rescheduled due to strike action – NHS England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Almost 1.5 million appointments rescheduled due to strike action – NHS England

By Press Association
Doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists have all staged walkouts in the past year (Jeff Moore/PA)
Doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists have all staged walkouts in the past year (Jeff Moore/PA)

Almost 1.5 million appointments have been rescheduled as a result of strike action across the NHS in England, according to new figures.

The health service has been beset by strikes for more than a year, with walkouts from a number of different staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists.

The latest strike by junior doctors – from February 24 to 28 – led to 91,048 appointments, operations and procedures being postponed.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the impact of strikes on patients ‘could not be overstated’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

NHS England said that since strikes began in December 2022, some 1,424,269 inpatient and outpatient appointments had been rescheduled.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said that medics in training should re-enter talks with “reasonable expectations” with a view to end strike action.

“The impact of strikes on patients cannot be overstated, with thousands more patients suffering delays to vital treatment as a direct result,” she said.

“I want to see NHS staff treating the patients who need their care, not standing on picket lines.

“I am extremely grateful to all the frontline workers who provided vital cover to safeguard patient care over the course of these strikes, and to NHS leaders for their dedication in protecting urgent and emergency care, including time-critical services like cancer surgery.

“Now that this latest round of industrial action is over, I once again urge the BMA junior doctors committee to demonstrate they have reasonable expectations so we can come back to the negotiating table to find a fair deal that works for the NHS, doctors and patients.”

Junior doctors on a picket line
The latest strike by junior doctors – from February 24 to 28 – led to 91,048 appointments, operations and procedures being postponed (Aaron Chown/PA)

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “The NHS has yet again felt the strain of industrial action this week, with more than 1,000 hours of routine care now disrupted because of doctors strikes.

“NHS staff worked incredibly hard to keep patients safe and cover striking colleagues and we are extremely grateful for their huge efforts and for the time and skill that went into the planning.

“Today’s figures show the impact this is having on patients’ lives, with 91,048 appointments postponed in recent days, but we know in reality this figure is likely to be far higher.

“At the same time as battling winter viruses and sustained pressures, NHS staff will also now return their focus to routine care and ensuring those patients who were meant to receive tests and treatment in recent days, do so as quickly as possible.”

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said in a statement: “We have now had ten rounds of strike action which is ten rounds too many. But the Health Secretary now has the chance to make sure there are no more to come.

“She has an opportunity to come forward with a credible offer on pay, an expectation that we have already made very clear is abundantly reasonable. We remain ready to meet at any time.”

It comes after specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors in England voted against a new pay offer.

In a referendum of BMA SAS members, some 62.3% said they felt that the deal did not go far enough.

No strikes have been called by SAS members of the union but they have a mandate to stage action.