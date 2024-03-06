Government plans NatWest share sale as early as summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government plans NatWest share sale as early as summer

By Press Association
The Government has confirmed plans to start selling its stake in NatWest to everyday investors as early as the summer (Alamy/PA)
The Government has confirmed plans to start selling its stake in NatWest to everyday investors as early as the summer, as it whittled down its shareholding in the bank further on Wednesday.

It wants to fully hand over ownership of the bank by 2025 to 2026.

The plans were confirmed in the spring Budget, delivered by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The Treasury said: “As part of its long-standing ambition to return NatWest to private ownership, and to support the development of a savings and investment culture as well as the UK’s wider capital markets, the Government intends to deliver a sale of part of its NatWest shareholding to retail investors.

“A sale would take place this summer at the earliest, subject to supportive market conditions and achieving value for money for the taxpayer.”

The sale was first announced by Mr Hunt during his autumn statement last year, indicating it would happen before November 2024.

It comes about 15 years after the UK Government bailed out NatWest Group, previously known as the Royal Bank of Scotland, for nearly £46 billion during the global financial crisis.

It has since been whittling down its stake from a peak of 84% in 2009.

It now owns about 31.85% having sold another chunk of shares on Wednesday.

A spokesman for NatWest said: “Any decisions around share sales are a matter for the Government.

“We welcome the continued commitment to returning NatWest Group to private ownership; this is a shared ambition and we believe it is in the best interests of the bank and our shareholders.”

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said there is likely to be “strong interest” in the share sale.

“Giving retail investors the opportunity of a slice of ownership in NatWest is a welcome move, given that they have been left out of previous sales, which have been reserved for institutional investors.

“Prospects are looking up for the bank after a tumultuous year when it lost both its CEO and chair and the valuation has been under some pressure ever since.

“But with an attractive entry point, some easing headwinds and strong capital levels, the bank’s current situation is likely to spark enthusiasm.”