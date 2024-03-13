Law exonerating subpostmasters should have ‘legally binding’ redress timeframe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Law exonerating subpostmasters should have ‘legally binding’ redress timeframe

By Press Association
The law aims to quash the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters (Yui Mok/PA)
The law aims to quash the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters (Yui Mok/PA)

A law aimed at quashing the wrongful convictions of subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon IT scandal should include a legally binding timeframe for redress offers, the chairman of the Business and Trade committee has said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Bill “marks an important step forward in finally clearing” the names of hundreds of wronged branch managers who have had their lives “callously torn apart”.

Committee chairman and Labour MP Liam Byrne described it as a “problem” that a legally binding timeframe had not been implemented for offers to be tabled to subpostmasters once they have submitted their claims.

Fabian Society conference
Liam Byrne called for the Bill to have a ‘legally binding’ timeframe (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake told the commons that fair financial redress would be provided to wronged subpostmasters “as promptly as we can”.

Mr Hollinrake said it was not in the gift of ministers to ensure all Post Office compensation is paid by the end of the year, but insisted the Government “absolutely” wanted that to happen.

The legislation will exonerate those convicted in England and Wales on the basis of the faulty Horizon accounting software in what has been branded the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Those with overturned convictions will receive an interim payment with the option of immediately taking a fixed and final offer of £600,000, according to No 10.

Lead campaigner Jo Hamilton, who was one of the first to have her conviction overturned in 2021, described the legislation as a “distraction”, criticising the Government’s “constant broken deadlines”.

She criticised the Government for not providing members of the initial 555 subpostmasters, led by Alan Bates and known as the Group Litigation Order (GLO) group, financial redress in a “timely manner”.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Former sub-postmaster Jo Hamilton criticised the government for not providing financial redress in a ‘timely manner’ (James Manning/PA)

Reacting to the legislation, Mr Byrne said: “The proposed new law is an important step forward but it’s not job done.

“The Post Office is still left in charge of processing too many claims, when’s it patently not fit for purpose.

“There’s no legally binding timeframe for tabling offers to victims once their claims are in, and nor is there any standard guidance of what victims are entitled to.

“So, we’ve got a lot of work still to do to get this Bill right for victims who have suffered so much and for so long.”

The Government said it will bring forward “enhanced” financial redress for subpostmasters who, while not convicted or part of legal action against the Post Office, made good the apparent losses caused by the Horizon system from their own pockets.

They will be entitled to a fixed sum award of £75,000 through the Horizon Shortfall Scheme, and those who have already settled for less will have their redress topped up to this level, Downing Street said.

Downing Street said that under the law, convictions will be automatically quashed if they meet the following criteria:

– Were prosecuted by the Post Office or Crown Prosecution Service;

– Were for offences carried out in connection with Post Office business between 1996 and 2018;

– Were for relevant offences such as theft, fraud and false accounting;

– Were against subpostmasters, their employees, officers, family members or direct employees of the Post Office working in a Post Office that used the Horizon system software.

The Government hopes the Bill will receive royal assent and become law ahead of MPs’ summer holiday.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

The long-running saga was put in a fresh spotlight by ITV’s acclaimed drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.