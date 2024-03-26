Justice Secretary to consider changes to single justice procedure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Justice Secretary to consider changes to single justice procedure

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has suggested a system allowing certain offences to be prosecuted behind closed doors needs reforming, amid concerns from magistrates.

Mr Chalk said “fairness is non-negotiable” for the single justice procedure (SJP) before telling MPs he believes there is an “issue about transparency”.

He added the SJP “works well” but there is a need to consider “whether it ought to be refined”, with Conservative MP Andy Carter noting that some vulnerable individuals might not have their mitigation addressed.

Offences dealt with under the SJP include using a television without a licence, dodging train fares, driving without car insurance, speeding and truancy.

It allows magistrates to handle non-custodial criminal prosecutions in private rather than open court, although a defendant always has the option to attend their hearing in person.

Some 40,000 criminal cases are handled with SJPs a month and 3,102,392 criminal cases were received into the Single Justice Service platform between April 1 2019 and September 30 2023.

The Magistrates’ Association has warned SJP “needs reform” and “there are concerns” that cases are being brought before magistrates without prosecutors, such as the DVLA or TV Licensing, reading mitigations.

Warrington South MP Mr Carter, who sits as a magistrate on the Merseyside Bench, told justice questions in the Commons: “The minister will have seen some recent journalistic reporting in relation to single justice procedure, which is an important element of the magistrates’ work.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (PA)

“The principle behind the single justice procedure is good. I’ve sat on cases myself in SJP courts, but there are some concerns, particularly around vulnerable individuals who may have mitigation that is not necessarily being addressed.

“Does he agree with me that perhaps he can remind members on the bench that magistrates can already use their discretion to refer cases back to open court where prosecutors can review cases to ensure that individuals who are vulnerable are not served with injustice?”

Mr Chalk replied: “On the single justice procedure, fairness is non-negotiable so it is absolutely critical that every person who comes before the court – whether it’s via the SJP or open court – gets that fairness.

“I do think there is an issue about transparency, I think some important points have been raised and echoed by the chair of the Justice Select Committee (Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill).

“I think that’s something we ought to look at recalibrating.

“Everyone accepts the SJP procedure works well and is a useful addition, we just need to see whether it ought to be refined in the interests of promoting transparency.”