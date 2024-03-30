Migration service launched to help people settle into Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Migration service launched to help people settle into Scotland

By Press Association
The service will help people settle into their new life in Scotland (Alamy/PA)
The service will help people settle into their new life in Scotland (Alamy/PA)

The Scottish Government is launching a migration service which aims to help people settle into life in Scotland and support businesses navigating the immigration system.

The first phase of the migration service is now open, offering appointments to those who have moved to Scotland in the last six months.

Employers looking to hire workers from abroad will be able to access bespoke advice.

International students who are in their final year at a Scottish university can also ask the service for advice.

This autumn, the service is due to open to those living abroad who wish to move to Scotland.

While much of immigration law is reserved to Westminster, the Scottish Government will fund the charity Citizens Advice Scotland and the law firm Seraphus to deliver the service.

Emma Roddick
Emma Roddick hailed the service (PA)

Migration minister Emma Roddick said: “New Scots make an enormous contribution to Scotland’s society by helping grow our economy, address skills shortages and contribute to public services.

“They are also vital to meeting our population needs.

“The first few months after arrival in a new country are the most significant in terms of making people feel welcome and encouraging them to stay for the long-term.

“This service will support people in those crucial weeks, helping ease the process of settling into life here.

“We also want to mitigate the complexity and bureaucracy of the immigration system – particularly post-Brexit – to encourage businesses to hire talented people from overseas and expand their operations here.

“By providing advice and information, we will help employers and investors grow businesses and attract talent.”