How the rate of inflation has changed for everyday items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How the rate of inflation has changed for everyday items

By Press Association
A growing number of products are recording negative inflation, with prices falling year-on-year (Aaron Chown/PA)
A growing number of products are recording negative inflation, with prices falling year-on-year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Inflation fell to a fresh two-and-a-half year low in March as food price growth slowed sharply once again.

Food and non-alcoholic drink inflation dipped to 4%, down from 5% in February, to reach its lowest level since November 2021, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A slowdown in price rises last month for many household groceries was partly offset by an increase in the cost of fuel and a jump in inflation for a handful of items.

Petrol continues to be cheaper than it was 12 months ago, though the 1.4% drop in the year to March was smaller than the 3.9% fall in the year to February, reflecting the recent rise in prices at the pumps.

The same trend is affecting the cost of diesel, which fell year-on-year by 7.4% last month, compared with a drop of 10.8% in February, according to Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figures published by the ONS.

Inflation is still accelerating for some everyday items including crisps (up 9.4% in price last month compared with 6.2% in February), soft drinks (up 3.8% compared with 2.4%), chocolate (up 9.8% compared with 8.9%) and eggs (up 3.9% compared with 3.2%).

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

But a growing number of products are continuing to record negative inflation – in other words, prices are falling year-on-year.

The average cost of whole milk was down 11.1% in the year to March, a slightly larger fall than the drop of 10.2% in February, while low-fat milk fell by 6.5%, broadly unchanged on a decrease of 6.6% in February.

Butter was down 11.7% in price in March, a steeper drop than the fall of 7.6% in the previous month, while second-hand cars were down 8.1% compared with a fall of 7.3% in February.

Frozen seafood fell more steeply in March (down 8.7%) than in February (down 4.0%), as did cheese and curd (down 1.6% versus a drop of 0.3%).

Meanwhile, margarine and other vegetable fats are now recording negative inflation, falling in price by 1.2% last month after rising 0.2% in February.

The cost of air travel was down by 1.1% in March after jumping 6.5% year-on-year in February.

There have also been sharp slowdowns in the average price of pasta and couscous, which rose by 5.0% in March compared with 8.9% in February; women’s clothes (up 5.2% in March compared with 7.1% in February); and cinema, theatre and concert tickets (up 5.4% compared with 8.5%).

Below is a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate has either slowed or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to February, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to March.

– Examples where inflation has slowed, ranked by the size of the change:

Pasta products & couscous: Feb up 8.9%, Mar up 5.0%
Sugar: Feb 17.6%, Mar 14.2%
Cinemas, theatres & concerts: Feb 8.5%, Mar 5.4%
Frozen vegetables other than potatoes: Feb 11.7%, Mar 8.8%
Sauces, condiments & culinary herbs: Feb 8.2%, Mar 5.9%
Meat: Feb 5.0%, Mar 3.1%
Women’s clothes: Feb 7.1%, Mar 5.2%
Breakfast cereals: Feb 7.1%, Mar 5.6%
Fresh or chilled fruit: Feb 4.3%, Mar 2.8%
Children’s clothes: Feb 5.7%, Mar 4.5%
Mineral or spring waters: Feb 9.5%, Mar 8.3%
Potatoes: Feb 8.5%, Mar 7.6%
Passenger train travel: Feb 4.3%, Mar 3.4%
Rice: Feb 3.9%, Mar 3.3%
Fast food/takeaway food: Feb 6.6%, Mar 6.0%
Tea: Feb 7.2%, Mar 6.7%

– Examples where inflation has accelerated:

Crisps: Feb up 6.2%, Mar up 9.4%
Purchase of pets: Feb 9.2%, Mar 11.3%
Soft drinks: Feb 2.4%, Mar 3.8%
Chocolate: Feb 8.9%, Mar 9.8%
Fruit & vegetable juices: Feb 7.7%, Mar 8.6%
Coffee: Feb 0.1%, Mar 0.8%
Eggs: Feb 3.2%, Mar 3.9%
Ready-made meals: Feb 4.1%, Mar 4.6%
Pizza & quiche: Feb 1.0%, Mar 1.4%