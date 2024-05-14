Bank’s top economist says ‘not unreasonable’ to consider summer rate cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank’s top economist says ‘not unreasonable’ to consider summer rate cut

By Press Association
The Bank of England’s top economist has boosted hopes of lower borrowing costs after saying it is ‘not unreasonable to expect the Bank to consider cutting interest rates over the summer (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England’s top economist has boosted hopes of lower borrowing costs after saying it is “not unreasonable” to expect the Bank to consider cutting interest rates over the summer.

Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, told an online event organised by the accountancy body ICAEW that the Bank could consider cutting rates if inflation continues to ease off.

The pound fell 0.2% against the US dollar and the euro.

MPC member
Huw Pill is chief economist at the Bank of England (Martin Keene/PA)

Mr Pill said: “I think it’s not unreasonable to believe that through the summer we will begin to see enough confidence in the decline in persistence that bank rate will come into consideration.”

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said last week that a rate cut in June could not be “ruled out”, although he stressed it was not a “fait accompli”.

His comments came as the Bank held rates at 5.25%, keeping them at the highest level since 2008, but were widely seen as strengthening the case for a cut.

Two members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also voted for a cut to 5% in a sign of growing support for a reduction.

But Mr Pill said the UK jobs market was still tight by historical standards, even though latest official data also out on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate rising to its highest for nearly a year, at 4.3% in the three months to March.

Regular pay growth has proved more stubborn, though, remaining unchanged at 6%, according to the ONS.

Most economists had expected a drop to 5.9%.

Mr Pill added a note of caution, stressing there is “some way to go” in getting and keeping inflation to the Bank’s 2% target in view of the ongoing strength in wage growth and relative robustness of the jobs market.

He said the Bank would be carefully looking at the upcoming jobs and inflation data before its next rates decision, with the April wages figure key as it will include last month’s near 10% rise in the national living wage.