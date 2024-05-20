UK aid still largely blocked from entering Gaza, watchdog says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK aid still largely blocked from entering Gaza, watchdog says

By Press Association
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid cross the Trident Pier in Gaza (Staff Sgt Malcolm Cohens-Ashley/US Army Central via AP)
UK aid is still largely being blocked from entering Gaza despite diplomatic efforts, the development assistance watchdog said in a report released on Tuesday.

The UK has committed an extra £70 million in humanitarian funding to the Palestinian Territories since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October 2023 and had diplomatic discussions at senior levels to seek to encourage Israel to ease restrictions on humanitarian access, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact said.

But at land crossings, the Israeli military subjects aid convoys to exhaustive inspections to prevent the delivery of “dual use” items that might benefit Hamas or be used as a weapon, which leads to trucks frequently being delayed or turned back, according to the ICAI.

The body said it had received reports that stone fruit had been turned away after being deemed dual use.

“While the UK has significantly increased aid to Gaza in response to the crisis it’s clear that very little is reaching those who urgently need it, with restrictions on land access – the only way to move enough aid – increasing and the situation for aid workers increasingly perilous,” ICAI chief commissioner Tamsyn Barton said.

She added: “That the UK and other donors’ diplomatic attempts to improve access and save lives have so far been ineffective shows how fragile the system underpinning international humanitarian law is, confronting a hugely complex crisis such as this.

“We note that other donors have taken steps such as stopping or reducing arms sales or resuming funding to the main humanitarian agency, UNRWA, while the UK has not.”

UNRWA, the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees and main provider of aid in Gaza, was investigated over claims that some of its staff had links with the militant group. The outcome of a probe was enough for other countries such as Canada and Australia to restore their cashflow.

The UK had already paid its planned contributions for 2023-2024 before the suspension, but it has not allocated funding to UNRWA for this financial year.

The UK’s primary focus has been on securing land access for humanitarian aid, which all those interviewed by ICAI agreed was the most viable option for delivery at scale.

Interviewees agreed that airdrops of humanitarian supplies into Gaza, which the UK has also carried out, should be a last resort because of the danger they pose to civilians, the watchdog said.

House of Commons International Development Committee chairwoman Sarah Champion said the report showed the UK must “step up to its proper place in the international humanitarian system and take effective action”.

Palestinians waiting for aid trucks to cross in central Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

She said: “How can we say that people trapped in Gaza are being treated in accordance with international humanitarian law – or that the UK’s representations are having any meaningful effect?

“This independent review affirms what the Committee saw when we visited the region as far back as February, what we have heard in evidence from aid workers on the ground who have seen far too many of their colleagues killed and injured, and what the whole world is now finally seeing.

“Some countries are choosing to respond with serious action: limiting arms sales to Israel and restoring funding to UNWRA. The FCDO’s response to our IDC report on the situation was full of the right words, and the UK’s increased aid to Gaza was very welcome, but in the reality of the situation on the ground these are nothing more than a gesture.

“Despite all the diplomatic efforts and promises secured, a total of 59 aid trucks crossed into Gaza between 5 and 13 May – the rest turned back on excuses as flimsy as containing fruits with stones in them.

“Before this horror, 500 aid trucks were entering Gaza daily to meet normal need.”