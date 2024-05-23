Two ministers announce decision to stand down on first election campaign day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two ministers announce decision to stand down on first election campaign day

By Press Association
Huw Merriman (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
Huw Merriman (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Two serving Government ministers are among the Conservative MPs who have announced they will not seek re-election on the first day of the General Election campaign.

Transport minister Huw Merriman and work and pensions minister Jo Churchill shared resignation letters featuring the House of Commons letterhead on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a summer election surprised many in Westminster, who had been expecting an autumn poll.

UK Parliament portraits
Jo Churchill is the Conservative MP for Bury St Edmunds (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

The news has reportedly caused disquiet among some Tory MPs fearful of losing their jobs, and newspaper reports have suggested Cabinet ministers voiced concerns about the decision.

Other MPs who have already said they will not stand are having to say goodbye to Parliament sooner than expected.

Ms Churchill cited “family reasons” in her resignation letter, and said she had the “utmost respect for the difficult job” of the Prime Minister.

In his letter, Bexhill and Battle MP Mr Merriman did not specify a reason for his departure but thanked his staff, local Conservative association and the Prime Minister, and paid tribute to his constituency.

In a transport-themed sign-off, he added: “Thank you to all of the amazing people I have met on my journey. I will miss everything but, as I sit in the political departure lounge, I am looking forward to a new journey (whatever that might be).”

Dame Eleanor Laing, the Deputy Commons Speaker who was elected as a Conservative MP but relinquished party affiliation to take up her role, also announced she would stand down.

The MP for Epping Forest, who has served for 27 years, said in a post on X that she had informed Mr Sunak “several days ago”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

She was close to tears in the Commons chamber as she thanked MPs for their tributes following the announcement, and said she was leaving the “best job in the world”.

James Grundy, the Tory MP for Leigh since 2019, meanwhile told his local newspaper he would not feature on the ballot paper.

Mr Grundy, the first ever Conservative MP for the constituency, said the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II were among the events which made his time in the Commons “the most challenging Parliament since the one that sat during World War 2”.

He added there had been a “saddening change in the political climate” as he expressed concerns about security threats faced by MPs, their families, and staff.

Labour MP for Makerfield Yvonne Fovargue also announced her intention not to stand again, saying it was the “right time” to step down.

Labour former minister Kevan Jones said in a letter announcing his decision not to stand it would be “impossible” for him to fight the campaign as he is undergoing surgery in early June for “an ongoing condition”.

The North Durham MP described his decision as “difficult”, adding: “I am sad to be leaving the House of Commons but would like to thank the people of North Durham and my supporters who gave me the opportunity to serve them.”