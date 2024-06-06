Greens call for ticket levy on mega gigs as Swift’s Eras tour arrives in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greens call for ticket levy on mega gigs as Swift’s Eras tour arrives in UK

By Press Association
Taylor Swift is performing in Edinburgh ahead of dates in Liverpool, Cardiff and London (Ian West/PA)
Charging music fans a levy on tickets for the biggest gigs – such as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour – could have a “transformative impact” on Scotland’s music and culture sector, the Greens have said.

Scottish Green Party culture spokesperson Mark Ruskell said introducing a £1 fee on the stadium gigs at the largest venues could net £1 million a year.

The cash raised could then be used to support grassroots music, artists and venues – potentially helping prevent some venues from closing.

Swift is set to perform three sold-out shows at Murrayfield in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The party raised the issue ahead of Swift’s first Eras show in the UK, with the Blank Space singer set to play to sell-out crowds at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With some 67,000 tickets sold for each of those nights, a £1 levy on each could raise just over £200,000.

Mr Ruskell said: “I hope that everyone heading to Murrayfield this weekend enjoys seeing one of the world’s biggest performers in our country’s stunning capital city.

“It is fantastic news for fans that the world’s top pop star has come to Scotland.

“Yet, all over Scotland, there are fantastic artists and music venues who are feeling the strain like never before. There are iconic venues that have provided a starting ground for some of the biggest artists in the world.

“We need to stand with them and support them, otherwise we risk losing them for good.”

The Green MSP added: “The mega gigs are amazing, and will form lots of great memories, but they are only one part of the music industry.

“A small £1 charge on the biggest stadium-packing gigs like Taylor Swift at Murrayfield could have a transformative impact on our industry and our culture.

“Music and art are about inspiring people and turning dreams into a reality. These moments are priceless. It’s a difficult time for all venues. That is why we must take action now to protect them, otherwise it will be too late.”