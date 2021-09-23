Cameron Brannagan back in contention as Oxford host Gillingham

Oxford have a strong squad to pick from for their Sky Bet League One clash with Gillingham.

Cameron Brannagan missed his first league match of the year against Cheltenham last weekend but is back in contention along with Elliott Moore and Sam Winnall.

Moore picked up a back problem getting into his car and has missed the last two matches while Winnall has been struggling with a hip problem.

Marcus McGuane is back in training after a month out with a thigh injury and has been pencilled in for a return in the Papa John’s Trophy on October 5, leaving Jamie Hanson as the only player still sidelined.

Gillingham welcome Stuart O’Keefe back from suspension.

The midfielder served a one-match ban in Tuesday’s draw with Charlton following his dismissal against MK Dons.

Forward John Akinde returned to the squad on Tuesday following injury as a unused substitute but Daniel Phillips, Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol all remained on the sidelines.

Gerald Sithole and Danny Lloyd impressed as half-time substitutes and will hope to have forced their way into the side.