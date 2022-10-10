Harry Kane launches foundation aimed at changing perceptions of mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England captain Harry Kane has launched a foundation with the aim of changing perceptions of mental health.

The Harry Kane Foundation will use the Tottenham striker’s high profile to help normalise conversations around mental health and promote positive habits that end stigma around the subject.

Announced on the morning of Mental Health Day, Kane, who has previously supported mental health charities through his shirt sponsorship at Leyton Orient, is fronting a number of initiatives and partnerships to highlight the cause.

He will feature in animation that charts his rise from grassroots football to his position as England captain, join a star-studded list of people to narrate children’s stories on the BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories and team up with the Premier League to feature in educational material for schoolchildren.

“I am delighted to launch my foundation today on World Mental Health Day,” he said.

“It marks the start of my journey to learn more about mental health and use my position hopefully to encourage others to look after their mental health, be their best and not be afraid to ask for help.

“While I’m far from an expert on the subject, I’ve learnt that there is a growing number of people who need to learn positive coping strategies and build resilience to deal with adversity.

“I am excited to be working in support of some amazing organisations and causes close to my heart.

“I’ve really enjoyed working on all the activations we are launching today and I’m looking forward sharing other projects coming soon.”