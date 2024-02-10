Crysencio Summerville at the double as Leeds ease past Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crysencio Summerville at the double as Leeds ease past Rotherham

By Press Association
Crysencio Summerville, right, scores for Leeds against Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Crysencio Summerville, right, scores for Leeds against Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds maintained their Championship promotion charge with a comfortable 3-0 win in a Yorkshire derby against Rotherham.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead in controversial circumstances at Elland Road with heavy suggestions of handball after a deflected cross appeared to brush his arm on its way in.

Crysencio Summerville added a second after the break for the dominant Whites and later scored his second from the penalty spot as the hosts made it six Championship wins in succession.

Leeds were aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to 2024 while Rotherham, the Championship’s basement club, were seeking their first win since Boxing Day.

Daniel Farke made six changes from the Leeds side that beat Plymouth in midweek FA Cup action and opposite number Leam Richardson named an unchanged team from that which tasted defeat to Southampton last weekend.

After early Rotherham pressure, Wilfried Gnonto got in behind the Millers but was unable to find Summerville ahead of goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Georginio Rutter’s promising cross then found Bamford but his weak effort was claimed by Johansson after five minutes.

Bamford was denied before 10 minutes was played by Hakeem Odoffin’s low tackle after Rutter’s good work as the hosts continued to apply pressure.

Leeds took the lead when Junior Firpo’s left-wing cross deflected off Rotherham skipper Sean Morrison and struck what appeared to be Bamford’s arm to put the Whites ahead.

Rutter’s shot from outside the box flew just over before Summerville wasted a glorious chance after Firpo robbed Odoffin and the winger blasted his 25th-minute effort over, with Rutter being denied by Johansson moments later.

Ethan Ampadu’s fantastic long pass put Bamford through one-on-one but he was unable to control it 10 minutes from half-time.

Archie Gray nearly capped off a sustained Leeds move but fired straight at Johansson before the stopper denied Gnonto’s fiercely-struck effort just before the break to keep the deficit at just one.

Illan Meslier was sharp to control Glen Kamara’s back pass and prevent an own goal early in the second half.

Leeds should have doubled their lead when Bamford struck the bar and Gnonto blasted a follow-up over from close range.

But Summerville gave Leeds a deserved second as he exchanged passes with Rutter and buried past an onrushing Johansson after 52 minutes.

Referee Andrew Madley pointed to the penalty spot when Peter Kioso brought down Summerville and the winger coolly converted on the hour mark.

Gnonto could have made it four but his low 78th-minute drive fizzed inches wide before a rare Millers foray forward saw Christ Tiehi blast over following a corner.

Johansson collected Rutter’s header as full-time approached before Meslier denied Odoffin’s header at the other end, with Rutter blasting inches wide in stoppage time.