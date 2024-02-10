Funso Ojo salvages point for Port Vale with late penalty against Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Funso Ojo salvages point for Port Vale with late penalty against Stevenage

By Press Association
Funso Ojo (Steve Welsh/PA)
Funso Ojo (Steve Welsh/PA)

Funso Ojo’s last-gasp penalty rescued a point for Port Vale in a 2-2 draw at home to Stevenage.

Terence Vancooten had scored a goal at each end as Stevenage came from behind to lead into stoppage time.

Jamie Reid had cancelled out Vancooten’s own goal, and the Guyana international made amends for his earlier error with a second goal.

But a handball by Dan Butler late on gave Ojo the chance to snatch a point, which he took from 12 yards.

Vancooten’s own goal came just six minutes in, when Vale striker James Wilson sent Gavin Massey clear on the right and his low ball across the area was turned in by the defender.

Vale almost doubled the lead six minutes later, with Massey slipping the ball inside to Wilson and he drilled a low shot that keeper Craig MacGillivray did well to push wide.

Ethan Chislett was guilty of a glaring miss on 20 minutes. Ghosting between two Boro defenders he met Conor Grant’s cross but mistimed his header and sent it high over the bar.

Stevenage drew level six minutes after the restart. Nick Freeman’s cross was met by Carl Piergianni, whose downward header bounced off the bar. Reid reacted first and tapped in his 15th of the season.

Just before the hour mark Stevenage led through Vancooten. Freeman pulled the ball back and, though surrounded by defenders, he was able to roll it inside the far post.

Boro’s Finley Burns had a fine chance to settle the match five minutes from time but he blazed over and then came the late drama as Vale grabbed a draw with Ojo’s spot-kick.