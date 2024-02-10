Funso Ojo salvages point for Port Vale with late penalty against Stevenage

Funso Ojo’s last-gasp penalty rescued a point for Port Vale in a 2-2 draw at home to Stevenage.

Terence Vancooten had scored a goal at each end as Stevenage came from behind to lead into stoppage time.

Jamie Reid had cancelled out Vancooten’s own goal, and the Guyana international made amends for his earlier error with a second goal.

But a handball by Dan Butler late on gave Ojo the chance to snatch a point, which he took from 12 yards.

Vancooten’s own goal came just six minutes in, when Vale striker James Wilson sent Gavin Massey clear on the right and his low ball across the area was turned in by the defender.

Vale almost doubled the lead six minutes later, with Massey slipping the ball inside to Wilson and he drilled a low shot that keeper Craig MacGillivray did well to push wide.

Ethan Chislett was guilty of a glaring miss on 20 minutes. Ghosting between two Boro defenders he met Conor Grant’s cross but mistimed his header and sent it high over the bar.

Stevenage drew level six minutes after the restart. Nick Freeman’s cross was met by Carl Piergianni, whose downward header bounced off the bar. Reid reacted first and tapped in his 15th of the season.

Just before the hour mark Stevenage led through Vancooten. Freeman pulled the ball back and, though surrounded by defenders, he was able to roll it inside the far post.

Boro’s Finley Burns had a fine chance to settle the match five minutes from time but he blazed over and then came the late drama as Vale grabbed a draw with Ojo’s spot-kick.