Jack Muldoon scores stoppage-time winner as Harrogate beat Colchester

Jack Muldoon’s fourth goal in as many games secured a 1-0 stoppage-time victory for Harrogate over unlucky visitors Colchester.

The 34-year-old striker scrambled in a 92nd-minute winner to extend the in-form Sulphurites’ unbeaten league run to a sixth game, equalling their best sequence as an EFL outfit.

Earlier the visitors, who are showing significant signs of improvement under Danny Cowley, had dominated the first half when fierce long-range efforts from Cameron McGeehan and Noah Chilvers both required smart saves from James Belshaw, while Alistair Smith also headed wide from four yards with the goal at his mercy.

After the break, Harry Anderson curled just off target for the U’s and ex-Harrogate defender Connor Hall went close with a header, before the hosts finally got a foothold into the game with Abraham Odoh and Muldoon calling on-loan Crystal Palace keeper Owen Goodman into action.

Just as the contest looked to be heading towards a stalemate, Matty Daly’s shot was spilled by Goodman and Muldoon forced the ball over the line from a yard out.